Stena Line Embarks on Construction of 'NewMax' Hybrid Ferries

Swedish ferry operator, Stena Line, has marked a significant milestone in its quest for sustainable maritime operations, embarking on the construction of its inaugural 'NewMax' hybrid ferries. The birth of these new vessels is taking place at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, tucked away in Weihai, China. A marvel of modern engineering, these freight ferries are designed to be methanol-ready, signifying a leap forward in Stena Line's environmental initiatives.

Commitment to Sustainable Marine Practices

Stena Line's venture into hybrid freight ferries isn't born out of the blue. Rather, it is a calculated move that follows an announcement made by the company last year. This disclosure detailed their order from Stena RoRo for two new hybrid freight ferries, specifically tailored for the Belfast - Heysham route. The first of these innovative vessels is anticipated to grace the waters in autumn 2025.

The 'NewMax' Innovation

The 'NewMax' represents more than just a new sea vessel. It's a symbol of Stena Line's commitment to sustainable fuel practices and a testament to their dedication to reducing the maritime industry's carbon footprint. The hybrid ferries, designed to run on methanol, are expected to boost freight capacity by 80%, delivering efficiency without compromising environmental responsibility.

Focused on a Greener Future

In addition to the construction of the methanol-ready ferries, Stena Line has also secured a supply of e-methanol. This move aligns perfectly with its commitment to transition to renewable fuels and reduce carbon emissions by up to 95%. This dual approach to sustainability—the introduction of methanol-ready vessels and the procurement of e-methanol—demonstrates Stena Line's unwavering commitment to creating a greener future for the maritime industry.