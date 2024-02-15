Stellantis Leads the Charge in Electric Mobility: A Year of Records and Milestones

In an automotive landscape increasingly driven by the electric revolution, Stellantis has not only kept pace but surged ahead, marking 2023 as a year of record-breaking achievements. The automaker, a conglomerate of heritage brands such as Jeep, Ram, and Maserati, reported a net profit growth of 11%, reaching nearly $20 billion. This financial milestone came alongside a dividend proposal of $1.66 per common share and a robust $3.2 billion stock buyback program, signaling strong performance and an optimistic future outlook amidst challenges including a significant UAW strike impact in the latter half of the year.

A Year of Records and Milestones

Despite the adversities, Stellantis charted a course through 2023 with remarkable resilience, achieving a 6% increase in net revenues to $189.5 billion and an 11% rise in net profit to $18.6 billion. The company's industrial free cash flows saw a 19% upswing to $12.9 billion, underpinning its financial health. A pivotal highlight was the global sales of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), which soared by 21% year-over-year. This leap was bolstered by the launch of the STLA Medium platform, showcased by the Peugeot E-3008, boasting an impressive range of up to 700 kilometers (435 miles). Furthermore, Stellantis fortified its future by securing raw material sourcing through 2027 and entering strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and technology.

Commitment to Employees and Sustainability

Stellantis' success story of 2023 extends beyond its financial achievements and technological innovations. The company announced its plans to distribute nearly €1.9 billion this year, reflecting on the stellar performance of its global workforce. CEO Carlos Tavares emphasized the importance of employee contribution to the company's success, highlighting initiatives like the 'Shares to Win' employee share purchase plan. With a vision set on becoming a carbon net-zero mobility tech company by 2038, Stellantis is steering towards a sustainable future, aligning its growth with environmental stewardship.

Electrification and Expansion: The Road Ahead

As Stellantis strides into 2024, its roadmap includes ambitious plans to double its share buyback to €3 billion and increase its dividend by 16%, echoing its confidence in sustained growth. The automaker is not just focusing on numbers but is also expanding its electric frontier with the launch of the new Ypsilon, Lancia's first electric vehicle, and aiming to enrich its portfolio with 48 purely electric models by the end of 2024. Despite its robust sales and expansion into electric vehicles, including the North American debut of all-electric vehicles like the Ram ProMaster commercial van, Stellantis has also announced job cuts in the US and Europe, signifying a strategic shift towards electrification.

In conclusion, Stellantis' journey through 2023 exemplifies a blend of strategic foresight, technological innovation, and a commitment to sustainability and employee welfare. As the automotive world pivots to electric mobility, Stellantis not only embraces this change but leads it, setting a benchmark for the industry. With a solid financial foundation, strategic partnerships, and an eye on the future, Stellantis is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, driving forward in its quest to redefine mobility in the electric age.