Stellantis Leads the Charge: Embracing SAE J3400 and Expanding Electric Drive Modules Production

Stellantis Embraces the Future: Adopting SAE J3400 and Expanding Electric Drive Modules Production

Stellantis and SAE J3400: A New Era for EV Charging

In a bold move towards embracing the future of electric vehicles (EVs), Stellantis has announced its adoption of the upcoming SAE J3400 charging connector. Starting with select battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models launching in North America for the 2026 model year, Stellantis is setting itself apart as the only automaker to announce the adoption of North American Charging Standard (NACS) without mentioning Tesla or a deal with the automaker to use its Supercharger network.

Instead, Stellantis is placing its bets on its own newly announced IONNA charging network, planned for North America in partnership with several other automakers.

Expanding Production Capacity for Electric Drive Modules

As part of its commitment to an electrified future, Stellantis is investing €103 million to increase production capacity of electric drive modules (EDMs) by adding production in Szentgotthard, Hungary, starting in late 2026. This strategic investment allows the automaker to leverage existing facilities, following successful production at Tremery-Metz, France, and Kokomo, Indiana, USA.

Moreover, Stellantis' Mirafiori complex in Italy is gearing up for increased production of next-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) in 2024.

Ambitious Goals for Electrification and Carbon Neutrality

Stellantis is setting ambitious targets for itself in the realm of electrification and carbon neutrality. By 2030, the automaker aims to achieve a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States.

Furthermore, Stellantis is committed to becoming a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, demonstrating its dedication to reducing its environmental impact while providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the future of mobility.

As Stellantis takes strides towards electrification and embracing the SAE J3400 charging connector, the automaker is not just transforming its vehicles but also reshaping the industry's landscape. In this race towards a greener future, Stellantis is proving to be a formidable contender, leaving no stone unturned in its quest for innovation and sustainability.

