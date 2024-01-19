Stellantis Forewarns of 'Bloodbath' in EV Industry Amid Ford's Production Cut

Stellantis, one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, has issued a stark warning about the potential for a 'bloodbath' in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry. This cautionary alert signifies a forecast of fierce competition and severe challenges that could lead to significant financial losses or even business failures.

Stellantis's EV Ambitions Amid Market Concerns

Despite the somber warning, Stellantis remains committed to its EV ambitions. The corporation recently announced plans to launch eight electric models by 2026, founded on a new platform for large vehicles. This strategic move is designed to achieve 100% electric passenger car sales in Europe and a 50% electric mix in the U.S. by 2030. To realize this goal, Stellantis has committed to a substantial investment in battery capacity.

The All-New STLA Large Platform

Stellantis's commitment to EVs is underpinned by the unveiling of its highly flexible BEV native platform, termed STLA Large. This platform, set to be the foundation for a wide range of upcoming electric vehicles for global markets, boasts segment-leading capabilities. These include embedded energy charging efficiency, high-performance vehicle dynamics, and off-road driving capabilities. The platform's first application will be in the North American market on Dodge and Jeep brands, with eight vehicles set to be launched from 2024-2026.

Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Production

In a parallel development, Ford, another automaker giant, has announced a reduction in the production output of its F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning is the electric version of its highly popular pickup truck. This decision to cut production may reflect concerns about market conditions, demand, or production capabilities for electric vehicles.

Both Stellantis's warning and Ford's production cut represent a heightened sense of caution within the auto industry. As the sector navigates the transition to electric vehicles, it must grapple with economic uncertainty and competitive pressures. This is particularly significant as automakers worldwide are investing heavily in electric vehicle technology and infrastructure. The goal is not just to meet increasing regulatory demands for emissions reductions, but also to satisfy consumer interest in more sustainable transportation options.