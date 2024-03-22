Stellantis Cuts 400 U.S. Jobs in Engineering, Tech Amid Market Pressures, Aims for EV Shift

DETROIT — Stellantis, the automotive giant behind brands such as Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, has initiated the layoff of approximately 400 salaried employees across the United States within its engineering, technology, and software departments. The move, effective March 31, comes as the company grapples with what it describes as 'unprecedented uncertainties' and aims to streamline operations amidst a strategic pivot towards electric vehicles (EVs).

Strategic Reorganization in Challenging Times

The layoffs, which account for about 2% of the workforce in the targeted units, were announced following 'rigorous organizational reviews.' Stellantis, which boasts a U.S. salaried workforce of 11,800 as of year-end, is taking these steps to bolster efficiency and optimize cost structures in the face of challenging market conditions and competitive pressures globally. This reorganization aligns with Stellantis' 'Dare Forward 2030' strategic plan, which envisions a significant ramp-up in EV production among other ambitious targets.

Impact on Employees and Future Directions

Stellantis has committed to providing support for the affected employees through severance packages and job transition assistance. The company's strategic focus remains sharply on the transition to electric vehicles, with the 'Dare Forward 2030' plan setting sights on launching eight new EV models. This initiative not only aims to realign the company's resource distribution but also to safeguard its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

Looking Ahead: Stellantis' Ambitious EV Offensive

As Stellantis navigates through these organizational adjustments, the broader vision involves doubling the company's revenue to 300 billion euros by 2030 and solidifying its stance in the electric vehicle market. Despite the immediate challenges posed by the layoffs, Stellantis is poised to make significant strides in the EV sector, aiming to balance short-term cost efficiencies with long-term strategic goals in sustainability and innovation.