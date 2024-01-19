Stellantis Accelerates Electrification with 'STLA Large' BEV Platform

Stellantis, the global automotive powerhouse, has revealed its ambitious electrification strategy with the unveiling of its new 'STLA Large' battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform. The company plans to introduce eight new models based on this platform across five of its brands between 2024 and 2026. The move is a key component of Stellantis's broader objective: to achieve 100% electric passenger car sales in Europe and a 50% electric mix in the U.S. by 2030.

'STLA Large': A Revolutionary BEV Platform

The STLA Large platform represents a major technological leap for Stellantis. Boasting a range of 500 miles, charging efficiency of 4.5 kWh per minute, and 0-100 km/h performance capabilities in the two-second range, it is designed to be highly flexible, catering to a variety of vehicle types, including cars, crossovers, and SUVs.

Engineered as a native BEV platform, the STLA Large offers the option of 400-volt and 800-volt electric architectures. It allows for customization of the wheelbase, width, height, and ground clearance, making it adaptable to specific vehicle purposes. This versatility will enable Stellantis to produce and sell a diverse range of electric vehicles globally, bolstering its presence in the rapidly growing electric car market.

Launching a New Era of Electrification

The initial roll-out of vehicles based on the STLA Large platform will focus on Dodge and Jeep models in North America, with plans to expand to other brands in due course. Stellantis's commitment to electrification is further evidenced by its investment of over 50 billion euros and plans to secure around 400 GWh of battery capacity, including from six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe.

Stellantis's new platform will accommodate batteries for up to 500 miles of range and 'extreme' powertrains, with the quickest cars expected to outperform even existing high-performance vehicles. The largest battery available will be a 118kWh unit, providing a maximum range of 500 miles. The platform also supports different battery chemistries and drivetrain technologies, demonstrating Stellantis's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.