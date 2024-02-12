Stellantis Accelerates Electrification: Aims for All-Electric Portfolio by 2028

Stellantis Bolsters Hungarian Electrification Efforts, Aims for All-Electric Portfolio by 2028

A Leap Towards Electrification

In an ambitious move to fast-track its electrification goals, automotive giant Stellantis is set to augment electric drive module (EDM) production in Szentgotthard, Hungary. The €103 million investment, slated to commence in late 2026, will metamorphose the existing facility into a hub for electrification. This strategic decision underscores Stellantis' commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

Transformation of the Existing Facility

The Hungarian plant, currently manufacturing internal combustion engines, will be repurposed to produce EDMs for the upcoming battery electric vehicle (BEV)-centric STLA platform vehicles. This transformation is made possible through a combination of Stellantis' investment and grants and contributions from the Hungarian government.

The Hungarian government's backing of Stellantis' electrification efforts demonstrates a shared vision for a more sustainable automotive industry. This collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial in driving the transition to electric vehicles.

A Decade of Investment and Ambition

Stellantis has earmarked a staggering €50 billion for electrification over the next decade. This investment will propel the company towards its target of achieving a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

The company's electrification efforts are not just about meeting sales targets. Stellantis is committed to becoming a carbon net zero corporation by 2038. This commitment extends beyond just vehicles, encompassing the entire value chain, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life vehicle recycling.

As Stellantis embarks on this electrification journey, the company is not only redefining its product offerings but also reshaping the cultural and economic landscape of the regions in which it operates. The expansion in Hungary is a testament to this transformative vision.

In the grand scheme of things, Stellantis' electrification efforts represent more than just a shift in technology or a response to market trends. They symbolize a new chapter in the story of human mobility, where sustainability and innovation go hand in hand.

As we stand on the precipice of this new era, the decisions made today will undoubtedly shape the world of tomorrow. With its bold electrification strategy, Stellantis is not just preparing for the future; it is actively shaping it.

In the end, Stellantis' journey towards electrification is not just about cars. It's about creating a more sustainable and equitable world. It's about harnessing the power of innovation to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. And it's about redefining what it means to be a leader in the automotive industry.

So, as Stellantis continues to ramp up its electrification efforts, we can't help but feel a sense of anticipation. The road ahead may be long and winding, but with determination, innovation, and a clear vision, there's no telling where this journey might lead.