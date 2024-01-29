Stelios Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards Opens Applications

Entrepreneurial spirit in Cyprus is getting a boost as the Stelios Bi-communal Business Cooperation Awards open applications for their 14th annual prizes. The awards, which commend Greek and Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs for their joint endeavors, are offering 20 prizes of 10,000 each. The substantial total of 200,000 for 2023 aims to encourage more bi-communal businesses and foster collaboration between these two communities.

Award Criteria and Application

To be eligible, businesses must be jointly run by a Greek Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot, with a minimum annual turnover of 10,000. At least one person, excluding the owner, must be employed by the firm. Potential contenders have a window from January 29 to March 15, 2024, to submit their applications via the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation's website.

The Man Behind the Awards

The awards are presided over by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of the easy family of brands, which includes the well-known easyJet. Since the inception of the awards in 2009, a substantial sum of 4,390,000 has been contributed to this cause, signifying a significant investment in the region's socio-economic development.

Impact and Reception

These awards have been lauded for their contribution to enhancing trust and promoting cooperative relationships between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. By providing financial support and recognition, the venture aims to stimulate social and economic growth within Cyprus. The much-anticipated award ceremony is set to take place on April 18, with previous winners and eligible candidates invited to reapply.