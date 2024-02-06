Steelite International to Build New Distribution Center in Pennsylvania

In a major boost for the local economy and a clear sign of robust business conditions, Steelite International, a prominent player in hospitality solutions, has announced the impending construction of a new distribution center in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania. This key strategic move is set to commence in June, with the company's President and CEO, John Miles, at the helm of the project.

Expanding the Steelite Footprint

The upcoming center will be situated strategically near Steelite's existing premises on Keystone Drive. Significantly larger than the current 154 Keystone Drive edifice with its 8 million cubic feet volume, the new facility marks a significant expansion for the company's operations. This move is spurred by the company's impressive annual growth rate of approximately 20%, a result of acquisitions and organic growth alike.

Aiming for Efficiency and Consolidation

The new distribution center's main goal is twofold: to consolidate multiple warehouses and to improve logistic capabilities. By doing so, Steelite is looking to enhance its supply chain efficiency and offer its customers throughout the Americas an improved service. The company anticipates that the construction will be completed by June 2025, dovetailing with plans to increase its workforce by around 20%.

From Land Deal to Construction

The land deal for the new distribution center is set to be finalized after the necessary permits are obtained, with bidding for the project currently in progress. This move follows Steelite's relocation of its corporate headquarters from New Castle to the Taft Technology Center in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, in 2022, where it also operates a showroom in the Commerce Building. As Steelite International forges ahead, the company continues its relentless pursuit of excellence and growth, setting the bar high in the hospitality industry.