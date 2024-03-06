Steelcase Relocates Chicago Showroom to Fulton Market, Leaving Merchandise Mart After 50 Years

High-end furniture company Steelcase is embarking on a significant transition, relocating its Chicago showroom to the Fulton Market District after more than five decades at the Merchandise Mart. This move underscores a growing trend among furniture and design firms choosing the vibrant Fulton Market over traditional locales. Steelcase's forthcoming move into a space formerly occupied by MillerKnoll signals a shifting landscape in Chicago's furniture and design industry.

Strategic Move to Fulton Market

Steelcase has confirmed its lease of over 28,000 square feet at 811 W. Fulton St., taking over the top three floors previously held by MillerKnoll. This relocation not only represents a change in scenery but also a strategic alignment with the evolving needs and behaviors of their customers. The decision emphasizes the importance of Fulton Market as a burgeoning hub for the design community, a neighborhood teeming with creativity and innovation. The company's move is reflective of a broader trend, with key players like Herman Miller, Knoll, and others, establishing a strong presence in the area.

A Shift in Industry Dynamics

The departure of Steelcase from the Merchandise Mart, where it has been a staple for over fifty years, marks a notable shift in the industry's dynamics. The Mart has long been a central figure in Chicago’s furniture and design scene, but the allure of Fulton Market, with its trendy appeal and growing cluster of designer brands, is proving irresistible for many. The area's ability to host events like "Design Days" further cements its status as a key destination for those in the design world. This transition may signal a change in how and where design firms choose to showcase their offerings, moving away from traditional showrooms to more dynamic and flexible spaces.

Future Implications for Fulton Market and Merchandise Mart

Steelcase's move to Fulton Market is not just a relocation of space but a strategic decision that may influence the future trajectory of Chicago's design and furniture industry. It raises questions about the evolving nature of showrooms and the factors that companies consider when choosing a location. For Fulton Market, Steelcase's arrival adds to its growing reputation as a design hub, potentially attracting more businesses to the area. Conversely, the Merchandise Mart faces the challenge of adapting to changing industry preferences, possibly by diversifying its tenant mix or reinventing its offerings to retain and attract design firms.