Steel Giant Cleveland-Cliffs Shuts Down WV Tin Facility, Leaving 900 Jobless

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- In a devastating blow to the American steel industry and its workers, Cleveland-Cliffs is shutting down a northern West Virginia tin production facility indefinitely, leaving 900 workers jobless. This decision follows the International Trade Commission's ruling against imposing tariffs on tin imports from Canada, China, and Germany.

The Unraveling of a Steel Giant

Cleveland-Cliffs, the Cleveland-based steelmaker, announced on Thursday its decision to close the Weirton tin production facility, a move that will impact 900 workers. The company plans to offer severance packages or opportunities for relocation to its other facilities. This decision comes after the International Trade Commission (ITC) decided against imposing tariffs on tin imports from Canada, China, and Germany, determining that these imports do not significantly harm the U.S. steel industry.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia expressed his dismay, calling the plant's closing an "absolute injustice" to American workers and the principle of fair competition. He further added that the move will undoubtedly weaken the nation's economic and national security.

Trade Laws Under Fire

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO, criticized the ITC's decision, stating that it was a "travesty for America, middle-class jobs, and our critical food supply chains." Goncalves, along with the United Steelworkers union, fought tirelessly to keep the Weirton plant open, but ultimately found themselves operating on an uneven playing field.

Goncalves emphasized the need for stronger trade laws to protect American industries and workers from unfair competition. He vowed to continue working with Congressional champions to improve trade laws and ensure that American industries and their workers are not left behind.

A Series of Steel Industry Setbacks

The Weirton plant closure is the latest in a series of setbacks for the steel industry in West Virginia's northern panhandle. In 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs announced the closing of a coke-making facility in Follansbee, resulting in the loss of about 280 jobs.

Weirton's steel facility, once a nearly 800-acre property operated by Weirton Steel, employed 6,100 workers in 1994. After a bankruptcy filing in 2003, the property changed hands multiple times before ultimately becoming part of Cleveland-Cliffs in 2020. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., expressed her devastation over the Cleveland-Cliffs announcement, stating that the trade commission's move to reverse the Commerce Department's decision on tin product duties "remains concerning and will be examined thoroughly."

As the steel industry grapples with the consequences of the ITC's decision, American workers and the communities they support brace themselves for the long shadows cast by this unraveling tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures.