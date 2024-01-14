State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh’s Energy Sector

State Minister Nasrul Hamid, in his first address to ministry officials after assuming office, brought to light the mounting challenges in the arenas of power and energy supply in a global context. He accentuated that the responsibility of addressing these hurdles rests on the shoulders of every individual associated with the sector. Hamid also elevated customer satisfaction as the government’s paramount concern and urged for concerted efforts to meet consumer anticipations in the power and energy sector.

Nasrul Hamid’s Vision for Bangladesh’s Energy Sector

Hamid’s vision for Bangladesh’s energy sector includes a 100-day plan, focusing on pivotal projects such as exploration, the establishment of a gas pipeline from Bhola, and the formulation of a gas master plan. The meeting witnessed the presence of senior officials from various departments in the energy sector, including Md Habibur Rahman from the Power Division, Md Mokabbir Hossain from BEPRC, Munira Sultana from Sreda, and officials from BPDB, BREB, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, BPC, and Petrobangla.

Bangladesh’s Energy Sector: Progress and Challenges

Recent progress in Bangladesh’s energy sector is commendable, with a significant increase in installed generation capacity and grid electricity coverage. The government’s policies aim to enhance affordability and transition towards cost-effective energy alternatives. Nevertheless, the sector faces challenges posed by the global energy crisis. To fortify the energy sector, recommendations such as promoting energy efficiency, minimizing system losses, and expanding the scope of renewable energy for electricity generation have been put forth.

Overcoming Challenges: The Way Forward

Hamid emphasized the need for an urgent gas exploration and deep drilling to overcome the sector’s challenges, which include unutilized power generation capacity due to fuel and maintenance issues, inadequate gas and fuel supply, power outages, and the inability to meet the country’s electricity demand. The repercussions are felt by consumers through increased power outages and operational costs for businesses. Hamid’s 100-day plan offers a strategic approach to mitigate these challenges and ensure continuous power supply.