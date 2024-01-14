en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh’s Energy Sector

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh’s Energy Sector

State Minister Nasrul Hamid, in his first address to ministry officials after assuming office, brought to light the mounting challenges in the arenas of power and energy supply in a global context. He accentuated that the responsibility of addressing these hurdles rests on the shoulders of every individual associated with the sector. Hamid also elevated customer satisfaction as the government’s paramount concern and urged for concerted efforts to meet consumer anticipations in the power and energy sector.

Nasrul Hamid’s Vision for Bangladesh’s Energy Sector

Hamid’s vision for Bangladesh’s energy sector includes a 100-day plan, focusing on pivotal projects such as exploration, the establishment of a gas pipeline from Bhola, and the formulation of a gas master plan. The meeting witnessed the presence of senior officials from various departments in the energy sector, including Md Habibur Rahman from the Power Division, Md Mokabbir Hossain from BEPRC, Munira Sultana from Sreda, and officials from BPDB, BREB, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, BPC, and Petrobangla.

Bangladesh’s Energy Sector: Progress and Challenges

Recent progress in Bangladesh’s energy sector is commendable, with a significant increase in installed generation capacity and grid electricity coverage. The government’s policies aim to enhance affordability and transition towards cost-effective energy alternatives. Nevertheless, the sector faces challenges posed by the global energy crisis. To fortify the energy sector, recommendations such as promoting energy efficiency, minimizing system losses, and expanding the scope of renewable energy for electricity generation have been put forth.

Overcoming Challenges: The Way Forward

Hamid emphasized the need for an urgent gas exploration and deep drilling to overcome the sector’s challenges, which include unutilized power generation capacity due to fuel and maintenance issues, inadequate gas and fuel supply, power outages, and the inability to meet the country’s electricity demand. The repercussions are felt by consumers through increased power outages and operational costs for businesses. Hamid’s 100-day plan offers a strategic approach to mitigate these challenges and ensure continuous power supply.

0
Bangladesh Business Energy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
2 hours ago
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has celebrated the appointment of Bangladesh’s new Foreign Minister, Dr. Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, with a warm social media post. The congratulatory message, shared via Twitter, indicates India’s readiness to cooperate closely with Bangladesh under Mahmud’s leadership to fortify their longstanding friendship, known as ‘maitri’. The New Era of
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
9 hours ago
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
10 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
2 hours ago
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
3 hours ago
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
5 hours ago
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
21 seconds
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
38 seconds
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
57 seconds
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
1 min
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
2 mins
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
3 mins
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
3 mins
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
4 mins
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
5 mins
PureHealth Acquires UK's Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
30 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app