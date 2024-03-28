State Banks in China Are Struggling as Property Downturn Hits Balance Sheets

China's largest state-owned banks are facing mounting challenges as their bad loans from the property sector continue to rise amidst a prolonged downturn.

Bank of Communications Co. reported a significant increase in its property bad loan ratio, while Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. saw a rise in bad loans from residential mortgages. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. also reported an increase in soured residential mortgage loans last year.

Impact on Profitability and Asset Quality

Despite the increase in bad loans, all three banks managed to report gains in profit, albeit with narrowing interest margins. However, concerns remain about the banks' asset quality and profitability as they navigate the challenging economic environment. Investors are closely monitoring their resilience in an economy heavily reliant on bank lending to regain momentum.

Efforts to Manage Risks and Support the Economy

China's state banks are under pressure to support the domestic economy while managing risks associated with the property market downturn. They have responded by lowering lending rates, increasing financing support for developers, and boosting financial support for rental housing. Efforts to manage risks associated with real estate developers and projects have also been intensified.

Outlook and Challenges Ahead

As China's property market downturn persists, state banks face continued pressure to maintain asset quality and support economic growth. The profitability and asset quality of these banks will remain in focus as they navigate the evolving economic landscape. Investors are keen to see how these banks address the challenges posed by the property market downturn while sustaining their profitability and asset quality.