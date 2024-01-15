Starlink Expands Reach: Partners with John Deere to Connect Rural U.S.

In a pioneering move, Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, is set to expand its terrain by partnering with John Deere, the renowned agricultural equipment giant. This strategic alliance aims at connecting tractors and other agricultural machinery in rural U.S. regions, where traditional broadband connectivity remains a challenge. The partnership will result in John Deere's equipment being outfitted with Starlink technology, starting later in 2024.

Strengthening Connectivity in Remote Areas

The announcement marks another significant stride for Starlink in 2024, following its previous initiative that brought internet access to children in Mozambique for academic purposes. Powered by SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches, Starlink has emerged as the most extensive low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet network. The service has demonstrated its versatility by securing partnerships within diverse sectors, such as maritime shipments and air travel.

Starlink's Maritime and Air Travel Ventures

In 2023, Starlink made headlines with its maritime usage announcement, proving instrumental for SpaceX's rocket booster landings at sea. Starlink's mission, as emphasized by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is to enhance global internet coverage, particularly in underserviced areas, rather than competing with existing broadband providers. Another milestone for Starlink was its partnership with T-Mobile, which facilitated satellite-based cellphone coverage using standard phones via the Starlink network. The first successful LTE text messages were sent through Starlink early in 2024.

Revolutionizing In-flight Internet Service

Besides, Starlink has inked deals with several airlines, providing in-flight internet to over 70 aircraft by October 2023, with over 400 more waiting for equipment installation. Qatar Airways made a noteworthy announcement regarding a deal with Starlink, offering complementary internet on its flights. This move signifies a significant shift in the aviation industry's approach to in-flight connectivity, making Starlink a giant in the industry.