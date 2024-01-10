Starbucks Sued Over Alleged False Claims of Ethical Sourcing

A consumer advocacy group has unleashed a legal battle against Starbucks, accusing the global coffee giant of deceptive advertising. The group alleges that Starbucks boldly markets its coffee and tea products as 100% ethically sourced, despite evidence suggesting that the company sources from farms with severe human rights and labor abuses at their core.

Advertisment

Allegations of Unethical Sourcing Practices

The lawsuit, filed in the heart of Washington D.C. on behalf of American consumers, draws attention to reported abuses in Guatemala, Kenya, and Brazil- places where Starbucks' sourcing practices have come under a critical spotlight. The allegations range from unsafe labor practices such as garnishing wages for equipment costs, and lack of clean water and bathrooms, to the employment of underage workers. In a disturbing revelation from Brazil, 17 workers were rescued from conditions akin to modern slavery.

Starbucks' Response and Commitment to Ethical Sourcing

Starbucks, in its defense, has consistently stated that it takes such allegations gravely and is unwaveringly committed to ethical sourcing, as outlined in its Global Human Rights Statement. To back up its commitment, the company initiated its C.A.F.E. Practices in 2004, a program that sets over 200 stringent environmental, labor, and quality standards for its suppliers. This program is administered in collaboration with SCS Global Services and Conservation International.

However, the effectiveness of Starbucks' verification programs has been met with skepticism. Genevieve LeBaron, a director at Simon Fraser University, has publicly criticized the effectiveness of certification mechanisms in tackling forced labor, child labor, and gender-based violence. The lawsuit now seeks to prevent Starbucks from branding its coffee as 100% ethically sourced unless it significantly improves labor practices within its intricate supply chain.