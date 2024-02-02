Starafricacorporation Struggles with Severe Liquidity Crisis Amid Falling Sales

Zimbabwe's leading sugar producer, Starafricacorporation Limited, is grappling with a severe liquidity crisis, with a mere $0.34 to cover every dollar of short-term debt. The financial statement for the term ending September 30, 2023, unveiled a precipitous surge in debt due to burgeoning trade and other payables, which swelled by 59.37% to an alarming $43.4 billion. The firm's overdraft also skyrocketed, exceeding its limit by 186% to hit a staggering $8.37 billion.

Goldstar Sugar Sales Dips, Imports Rise

At the heart of the financial strain is a 41% plunge in the sales volumes of the company's Goldstar Sugar brand. The drop in local sugar demand is traced back to the suspension of duty on basic commodities, paving the way for cheaper sugar imports to inundate the market and dent Goldstar Sugar's sales figures. Furthermore, the company was compelled to pause its refinery operations for three months due to raw sugar pricing disputes with a local supplier, causing additional financial stress.

Administrative Expenses Swell, Zimbabwe Dollar Depreciates

The sugar company was hit by a two-fold rise in administrative and distribution expenses, which climbed by nearly 210%. The depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar added to the financial woes, resulting in a significant exchange loss. Consequently, the company recorded an overall loss that was a striking 4,716% more than the previous year.

Optimism Despite Challenges

Despite the daunting challenges, the chairman of Starafricacorporation expressed optimism about the reinstatement of duty on sugar imports commencing January 31, 2024. This move is anticipated to buoy the local sugar industry. The company is implementing strategic measures to return to profitability and bolster cash flow with a steadfast belief in the local industry's ability to meet the country's sugar needs.