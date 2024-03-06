Stanislaus County Buzz: Bookish, Black Orchid, and More Businesses Set to Open

Stanislaus County is witnessing a business boom, with several new establishments, including indie bookstore Bookish and craft brewery Black Orchid, poised to open their doors.

This surge comes after a gap left by the departure of The Modesto Bee's business reporter, now filled, highlighting local economic growth and diversification. As these businesses gear up for their grand openings, they promise to bring fresh energy and unique offerings to the county.

New Chapters Begin at Bookish

Bookish, conceived by a passionate husband-and-wife team, aims to fill the void left by Yesterday's Books. Set to open on April 4 at 811 W. Roseburg Ave. in Modesto, the bookstore cafe will offer a curated selection of new and used books, alongside coffee. The opening weekend promises to be an eventful one, with live music and a celebration of literary culture, according to Bookish's Instagram.

Black Orchid Brews Up Excitement

Another addition to Modesto's vibrant scene is Black Orchid, a family-owned brewery at 2101 Sylvan Ave., Suite 106A. Slated for a spring opening, the brewery will feature a range of beers including a German hefeweizen and a unique Thai tea stout among others. Black Orchid plans to host a variety of community events, from beer-making classes to live music, marking it as a new hotspot for craft beer enthusiasts.

More Than Just Retail and Brews

Stanislaus County's business landscape is expanding beyond retail and breweries. Costco is constructing a new store in Riverbank, expected to open midyear, anchoring the Crossroads West retail complex. Dutch Bros Coffee is adding a third Modesto location, and Evergreen Market, a cannabis dispensary, received approval to operate in Turlock. From the mobile coffee company Penny University setting up a permanent shop to the upcoming Asian bistro The Rice Corner, the county is set for a diverse array of business openings. Teaspoon, a popular boba tea chain, also joins the list with a soft opening scheduled for March 6.

As these businesses prepare to welcome customers, Stanislaus County looks forward to a revitalized economy and community space. These openings not only promise new jobs and increased foot traffic but also reflect the evolving tastes and interests of the county's residents. With a mix of local and franchise businesses setting up shop, the region's commercial landscape is becoming more vibrant and diverse, signalling a promising future for its economy.