Standard Fluids Corporation to Showcase Innovative Fire Protection Fluid at Intersec

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
The Standard Fluids Corporation, an eminent player in the fire safety industry, has announced its participation in the eagerly awaited Intersec conference, to be held in Dubai. This presents an opportunity for companies seeking high-performance fire safety solutions to engage directly with the team led by CEO Luis Gonzalez.

Unveiling SF1230: A Game-Changer in Fire Safety

Standard Fluids Corporation is set to showcase its groundbreaking fire protection fluid, SF1230. This product not only meets but exceeds the expectations of specifying engineers and customers with critical fire protection needs. The SF1230 solution comes from a development team with over two decades of global experience, underscoring the corporation’s continued commitment to innovation in the industry.

Meet the Team Behind the Innovation

The team harnessing the power of SF1230 includes seasoned professionals such as Rory Quirk, Vice President, Paul Rivers, serving in an advisory capacity, Mark Smith, the North American Operations Director, and Kelvin Cabrera, the International Operations Director. Their collective expertise reinforces the corporation’s dedication to high-quality engineered fluids and extensive international customer service.

Standard Fluids Corporation: A Commitment to Excellence

Standard Fluids Corporation extends an invitation to all interested companies to meet with them during the Intersec conference. To arrange a meeting or for more information, they can be contacted via email, through their website, or by phone. The corporation’s commitment to setting new standards in fire safety solutions resonates in its products and its readiness to engage with customers, industry leaders, and regulatory bodies to gain insights and collaborate on the development of new products and technologies.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

