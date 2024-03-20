Stanbic Bank Uganda and Uganda Development Bank Lead Efforts in Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

During the "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" conference at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on March 16, Stanbic Bank reiterated its dedication to fostering gender equality in the workplace and private sector. Cathy Adengo, Stanbic’s Head of Sustainability, highlighted the bank’s commitment as a signatory to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

Stanbic’s initiatives, including Stanbic4Her, Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA), and the Ignite Women’s Leadership Programme, aim to remove barriers to credit and enhance the economic impact of women in Uganda. The Stanbic4Her initiative alone has reached over 6,580 female customers and extended more than Shs 98 billion in loans to support women’s businesses.

Additionally, Stanbic offers free financial literacy and capacity development sessions through the Stanbic Business Incubator, equipping women with essential tools for business success.

Uganda Development Bank’s Role in Women’s Economic Equality

At the inaugural annual women entrepreneurs’ conference on March 14, Uganda Development Bank highlighted its efforts in advancing women’s economic equality through financial and non-financial inclusion opportunities. Sophie Nakandi, UDB’s Company Secretary and Head of Legal, emphasized the bank’s commitment to offering specialized financing solutions tailored to women entrepreneurs.

Since its launch in December 2021, UDB’s “Women Prosper loans” intervention has supported 72 enterprises across more than 40 districts, approving Shs 75 billion worth of loans. This initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to creating employment, growing enterprise assets, and facilitating wealth redistribution throughout Uganda.

Impact and Recognition

The initiatives by Stanbic Bank and Uganda Development Bank have received praise from stakeholders for their critical role in promoting gender equality and driving development. Josephine Okudi Ossiya, CEO of the Uganda Capital Markets Authority, and Paulina Chiwangu, UN Women Country Representative, commended these efforts for their significant impact.

Government Support and Call to Action

Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Finance in charge of privatization, urged women in business to formalize their enterprises to attract government and related support. Emphasizing the importance of focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and services, Anite highlighted potential avenues for women entrepreneurs to thrive.

As International Women’s Month is observed under the theme “Invest in Women; Accelerate Progress,” the initiatives by Stanbic Bank Uganda and Uganda Development Bank serve as notable contributions towards achieving gender equality and empowering women in business across Uganda.