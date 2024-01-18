en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Stadler Rail AG: An Undervalued Investment Opportunity?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Stadler Rail AG: An Undervalued Investment Opportunity?

Stadler Rail AG (VTX:SRAIL), the Swiss train manufacturer, has been the subject of a valuation analysis using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method, a widely recognized financial model that estimates a company’s future cash flows and discounts them to their present value. The analysis presents a strong case that Stadler Rail may be an undervalued investment opportunity.

DCF Valuation and the Analyst’s Price Target

An analyst’s price target for SRAIL is set at CHF33.47, significantly below the calculated fair value estimate. This discrepancy suggests that the company’s stock may be trading at a discount. The DCF calculation estimates the present value of the company’s 10-year cash flow at CHF1.6 billion. It then calculates a terminal value using the Gordon Growth formula, which pegs a future annual growth rate to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield, currently at 0.08%.

Cost of Equity and Discount Rate

The cost of equity, which is set at 6.2%, acts as the discount rate, reflecting the levered beta of 1.219. This discount rate is applied in the DCF calculation to bring future cash flows back to present value. The valuation concludes that Stadler Rail’s equity value totals an impressive CHF4.3 billion.

Stock Trading at a Discount

When divided by the number of shares outstanding, it appears that the company’s stock is trading at a 36% discount compared to the DCF valuation. This significant divergence indicates a potential opportunity for investors who believe in the company’s capacity to generate the projected cash flows.

Limitations of the DCF Model

The DCF model, while powerful, has its limitations. It is sensitive to its assumptions such as the discount rate and growth projections, and should be seen as a rough guide rather than a precise valuation method. Other factors, such as industry cyclicality or future capital requirements, which the DCF does not account for, could also influence the company’s performance. As such, investors should consider these factors alongside the DCF valuation when deciding whether to invest in Stadler Rail AG.

0
Analysis Business Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
4 hours ago
'Filterworld' Review: The Mystical Power of Algorithms in Our Digital Lives
Algorithms, once a niche concept understood only by those in the tech industry, have now seeped into every crevice of our digital lives. In his compelling exploration, ‘Filterworld,’ Kyle Chayka dissects the profound impact of these digital determinants, likening their influence to the mystique that electricity held in the 19th century. The Algorithmic Domination Chayka’s
'Filterworld' Review: The Mystical Power of Algorithms in Our Digital Lives
Davos Reports by WEF and Oxfam Unveil Case for International Socialism
12 hours ago
Davos Reports by WEF and Oxfam Unveil Case for International Socialism
Minnesota Vikings: An In-depth Analysis of Impending Free Agency and the Strategy for 2024
17 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings: An In-depth Analysis of Impending Free Agency and the Strategy for 2024
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours ago
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
South Africa's Silent Revolution: Quality Matric Passes Soar at No-Fee Schools
5 hours ago
South Africa's Silent Revolution: Quality Matric Passes Soar at No-Fee Schools
Decoding the DevOps Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast up to 2031
5 hours ago
Decoding the DevOps Market: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast up to 2031
Latest Headlines
World News
14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support
13 seconds
14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support
Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case
1 min
Lalu Yadav's Kin Nagendra Embroiled in Patna Extortion Case
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
2 mins
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
2 mins
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
3 mins
Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
3 mins
Testimonies Shed Light on Imran Khan's Toshakhana Case
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
7 mins
Diverse Candidate Pool Marks New Hampshire's First-in-the-Nation Primary
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
7 mins
Host Cell Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Virions: Unraveling the Role of RNA-binding Proteins
Starting a Fitness Regime in Middle Age: Insights from Nic Gill
8 mins
Starting a Fitness Regime in Middle Age: Insights from Nic Gill
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app