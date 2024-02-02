Stable Gas Prices in Dutch and British Markets Amid High Wind Power Output and Mild Temperatures

In the fluctuating world of energy markets, Dutch and British gas prices remained steady on Friday, bucking the trend of volatility, thanks to a robust wind power output and milder temperatures. The front-month contract at the Dutch TTF hub witnessed a nominal increase, settling at 29.10 euros per megawatt hour. This stability was mirrored across the North Sea in Britain, where peak wind power output was projected to soar at 18 gigawatts on Friday and 17.1 gigawatts on Saturday.

Wind Power and Weather Conditions Dictate Market Trends

This surge in wind power, coupled with the mild weather, has led to a significant reduction in gas demand. As per forecasts, gas demand in Northwest Europe is expected to decrease by 223 gigawatt hours per day. The strong supply, bolstered by the high wind power output, is anticipated to continue, offering a firm resistance to any potential price hikes.

Delays in LNG Cargo and Production Issues: Minimal Impact on Prices

Despite a series of setbacks, such as delays in LNG cargo from Qatar due to Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea and production issues at the U.S. company Freeport LNG, analysts suggest that these events have barely made a dent in market prices. This stability is largely due to Europe's gas storages being 70% full, indicating a well-supplied market.

A Glimpse at the European Carbon Market

Meanwhile, the European carbon market also witnessed some movement. The benchmark contract price saw an uptick, reflecting a dynamic shift in the global energy landscape. However, it's important to note that the information provided here is based on market analysis and doesn't necessarily represent the views of Nasdaq, Inc.