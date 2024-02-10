St. George Appoints Pennie Hancock as New Human Resources Director

St. George Welcomes Pennie Hancock as New Human Resources Director

Advertisment

In a strategic move to redefine its workforce development strategy, the City of St. George has appointed Pennie Hancock as its new Human Resources director. With an impressive track record of over 16 years in HR leadership roles across public and private sectors, Hancock is set to take the reins on February 13, 2024.

A New Era of Human-Centered Learning

Hancock's appointment is a testament to the City's commitment to adopting a human-centered approach to employee development. This innovative strategy focuses on understanding the individual needs and learning styles of employees, fostering personalized and engaging learning experiences. By emphasizing real-world application, soft skills development, and employee well-being, St. George aims to enhance skill acquisition, promote a culture of continuous learning, and increase employee retention.

Advertisment

Hancock's reputation for building relationships and championing organizational culture precedes her. Her ability to connect with people and motivate, engage, and empower employees has been praised by City Manager John Willis. "Pennie's expertise in creating organizational culture will be invaluable in fostering an environment that supports our employees' growth and development," Willis said.

Paving the Way for Continuous Learning

Hancock's responsibilities will include talent management, succession planning, employee development, and performance enhancement. By focusing on these areas, she aims to create a workforce that is adaptable, highly skilled, and ready to meet the challenges of a dynamic business environment.

Advertisment

Hancock succeeds Sharon Hokanson, who is retiring after eight years with the City of St. George and over 25 years in the HR industry. Hokanson's contributions to the City's HR practices have been significant, and Hancock is poised to build upon this legacy.

A Promising Future Ahead

As St. George embarks on this new chapter, the City looks forward to the positive impact Hancock's leadership will have on its workforce. By focusing on the individual needs and learning styles of employees, St. George is setting a new standard for workforce development in the public sector.

With Hancock at the helm, the City of St. George is not just investing in its employees; it's investing in its future. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, the City is ensuring it remains a competitive and attractive employer in an ever-changing world.

As Hancock prepares to step into her new role, the City of St. George eagerly anticipates the positive changes and growth she will bring. With her focus on human-centered learning and employee development, Hancock is set to redefine the City's HR landscape and pave the way for a more engaged, skilled, and adaptable workforce.