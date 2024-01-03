SRV Group Plc Initiates Change Negotiations Amid Tough Market Conditions

In a move prompted by the testing market conditions facing the construction industry, Finnish firm SRV Group Plc has commenced change negotiations. These discussions are a strategic attempt to curb costs, with the aim of achieving savings of 4 million euros during 2024. Declining consumer and investor interest in housing construction, amplified by the hike in interest rates, has created a challenging environment for the company.

A Tough Construction Market

While the demand for business construction remains weak, public construction has managed to sustain a more consistent volume. SRV’s President and CEO, Saku Sipola, predicts that these market obstacles will continue throughout the first half of the year, with a slow recovery expected to ensue.

Strategic Adaptation

In order to weather this period, SRV plans to capitalize on its substantial order backlog in cooperative project management contracting for business premises construction. The change negotiations will impact around 305 of SRV’s 770 employees, potentially leading to a reduction of up to 35 person-years. As part of the cost adjustment strategy, temporary layoffs are also under consideration.

SRV’s Commitment to Sustainability

Despite the challenges, SRV maintains a strong commitment to creating a sustainable and responsible urban environment. The company, which has been listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since its inception in 1987, had a revenue of EUR 770.1 million at the end of 2022. With a network of approximately 3,600 partners, in addition to its 1,000 in-house staff, SRV continues to strive for excellence in the face of adversity.