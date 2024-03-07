Sri Lanka's EMA Elects New Leaders, Enhances Event Industry Standards

At the heart of Sri Lanka's bustling event industry, the Event Management Association (EMA) recently appointed its new leadership team at their Annual General Meeting on January 30, 2024. This move underscores EMA's commitment to elevating the event management profession and its contribution to the national economy. With a membership base exceeding 50, EMA plays a critical role in advocating for the importance of professional event managers in delivering successful events across various sectors.

Driving Innovation and Professionalism

Under the leadership of newly elected President Nisal Caldera and a robust team comprising Vice Presidents Kamesh Malwana and Sajith Kodikara, among others, EMA is set on a path to revolutionize the event management landscape in Sri Lanka. Secretary Saliya Weerasekara emphasized the value of choosing EMA-affiliated professionals not just for their event execution prowess but for their dedication to upholding industry standards, ethics, and continuous innovation. This commitment ensures that each event not only meets but exceeds expectations, contributing significantly to the industry's growth and the national economy.

Benefits of Partnering with EMA Members

EMA membership offers unparalleled access to a network of seasoned professionals dedicated to excellence in event management. Members undergo rigorous qualification processes, ensuring they possess extensive experience, industry certifications, and a commitment to continuous learning. By adhering to a strict code of ethics, EMA members prioritize transparency, integrity, and responsible business practices. This adherence to high standards guarantees that partnering with EMA members for your events leads to extraordinary outcomes, fostering a thriving event management industry.

Empowering a Thriving Industry

The EMA’s initiative to elevate industry standards and encourage collaboration among event management professionals is a testament to their dedication to excellence. The association's encouragement for individuals and corporates to engage with EMA-affiliated professionals ensures not only the success of individual events but also contributes to the robust growth of the entire sector. This collaborative approach not only enhances the event experience for clients and attendees but also solidifies Sri Lanka's position as a premier destination for outstanding events.

As the EMA continues to advocate for professional standards and ethics in event management, their efforts are shaping a future where every event is a testament to excellence and innovation. The association's new leadership is poised to drive these objectives forward, ensuring the event management industry remains a pivotal contributor to Sri Lanka's economy and a beacon of professionalism and creativity in the region. For those planning an event, partnering with an EMA-affiliated professional is not just a choice but a step towards unlocking the true potential of your event's impact.