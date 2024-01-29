Sri Lanka's CEB Introduces New Bill Payment Channels to Boost Customer Convenience

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka's principal electricity provider, has unveiled a wide-ranging initiative designed to enhance customer convenience by expanding payment channels. The move comes as part of the CEB's ongoing effort to improve customer service and streamline bill payment processes.

Transforming Bill Payment Options

Seeking to cater to the diverse needs of its consumers, the CEB has launched new methods for bill payments. These alternatives include the CEB Care mobile app, online banking services, Sri Lanka Postal Department tie-ups, the official CEB website, bank KIOSK machines, supermarkets, and the mCash service. This broad spectrum of options empowers consumers by allowing them to choose a payment method that best suits their needs and lifestyle.

A Customer-Centric Approach

In addition to introducing a variety of payment channels, the CEB has also established a dedicated helpline, 1987, for consumers to report any issues or complaints they may encounter pertaining to the new payment systems or other electricity service concerns. The helpline reflects the CEB's commitment to providing an accessible platform for customer feedback and further exemplifies its customer-centric approach in service delivery.

CEB: Powering Innovation

This latest initiative by the CEB showcases the Board's eagerness to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its consumers. It reinforces the CEB's mission to serve its customers better by leveraging technology and innovation. As the digital revolution continues to reshape the global landscape, the CEB is steadfastly committed to keeping pace with the evolving demands of its customers, thus ensuring its continued relevance in Sri Lanka's dynamic electricity sector.