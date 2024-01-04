en English
Aviation

Sri Lanka to Open Bids for Restructuring National Airline Amidst Economic Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Sri Lanka to Open Bids for Restructuring National Airline Amidst Economic Crisis

In the aftermath of a severe economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation announces its move to open bids for the restructuring of the national airline, SriLankan Airlines, next month. This comes as part of the concerted efforts by the Sri Lankan government to address the mounting challenges, including the financial difficulties and the urgent requirement for operational improvements faced by the airline.

Request for Extended Bid Submission Time

Entities interested in the restructuring process have requested additional time for the submission of their bids. The additional time is sought to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the airline’s current status, enabling potential bidders to present robust and effective restructuring plans.

(Read Also: Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis)

Cabinet’s Approval and World Bank Discussions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has given its green light to the restructuring proposal. Following this, discussions ensued with the World Bank. The global financial institution’s insights are expected to add value to the restructuring process, ensuring that it aligns with international best practices. The proposal is currently forwarded to the Treasury, marking a significant step in the progression of the restructuring process.

(Read Also: Fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Defence Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties)

Implications on Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis

The announcement comes amidst a harsh economic crisis that has gripped the country. The soaring prices of essential commodities, coupled with shortages in gas and electricity, have led to widespread public discontent. The restructuring of the national airline is seen as part of the measures to alleviate the economic stress, potentially creating a more sustainable and profitable aviation sector. The success of this venture could play a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and resilience.

Aviation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

