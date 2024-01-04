Sri Lanka to Open Bids for Restructuring National Airline Amidst Economic Crisis

In the aftermath of a severe economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation announces its move to open bids for the restructuring of the national airline, SriLankan Airlines, next month. This comes as part of the concerted efforts by the Sri Lankan government to address the mounting challenges, including the financial difficulties and the urgent requirement for operational improvements faced by the airline.

Request for Extended Bid Submission Time

Entities interested in the restructuring process have requested additional time for the submission of their bids. The additional time is sought to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the airline’s current status, enabling potential bidders to present robust and effective restructuring plans.

Cabinet’s Approval and World Bank Discussions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has given its green light to the restructuring proposal. Following this, discussions ensued with the World Bank. The global financial institution’s insights are expected to add value to the restructuring process, ensuring that it aligns with international best practices. The proposal is currently forwarded to the Treasury, marking a significant step in the progression of the restructuring process.

Implications on Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis

The announcement comes amidst a harsh economic crisis that has gripped the country. The soaring prices of essential commodities, coupled with shortages in gas and electricity, have led to widespread public discontent. The restructuring of the national airline is seen as part of the measures to alleviate the economic stress, potentially creating a more sustainable and profitable aviation sector. The success of this venture could play a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and resilience.

