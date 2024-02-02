Sri Lanka Pioneers Inclusive and Sustainable Business Strategy

Amidst the changing landscape of global commerce, Sri Lanka stands as a beacon, pioneering an economic environment that emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability. The South Asian island is nurturing a milieu where businesses provide values beyond mere profits, exemplified by enterprises such as Selyn, the Small Organic Farmers Association (SOFA), and WindForce.

Businesses Leading the Charge

Selyn, a women-led handloom business, is a shining example of this approach. With around 1,000 women and marginalized individuals on its payroll, Selyn is leveraging blockchain technology to enhance transparency in the supply chain. Similarly, SOFA connects over 3,600 organic farmers to export markets, advocating for fair trade and organic food production. WindForce, a leading renewable energy developer, channels part of its profits back into community development initiatives.

A New Strategy for Inclusive and Sustainable Businesses

On January 31, the Government of Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Council of Sri Lanka, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and United Nations Sri Lanka, unveiled a novel Strategy to Promote Inclusive and Sustainable Businesses. This strategy is designed to support the Sustainable Development Goals by creating a conducive ecosystem for impact businesses. Through regulations, training, and financial access, businesses are enabled to thrive while contributing to the social and environmental goals.

Core Areas of Focus

The strategy targets five foundational areas: transforming Sri Lanka into a sustainable export hub, raising awareness about the value of impact businesses, building capacities for inclusive practices, supporting impact measurement and reporting, and enhancing financing options for such enterprises. The commitment to this strategy underscores Sri Lanka's dedication to forging a resilient economy where businesses act as agents of positive change.

With this new strategy, Sri Lanka is not just envisioning a future that is sustainable and inclusive; it is actively sculpting it. By empowering businesses to become forces for positive change, the country is setting a precedent for others to follow. It is a reminder that in the quest for economic growth, the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and social responsibility should not be forgotten. This is the essence of Sri Lanka's new business strategy, and it holds the promise of a resilient and inclusive future.