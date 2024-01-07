Sri Lanka Considers Partial Lift of Vehicle Import Ban: A Shift in Automotive Landscape

In a move that could redefine Sri Lanka’s automotive landscape, the government is mulling over a partial lift of the vehicle import ban that has been in effect since 2020, as per insights from First Capital Research. The proposition is significant, targeting the import of compact cars with engine capacities of 1,000CC and 1,300CC. This move is a response to the substantial revenue shortfalls faced by Sri Lanka customs and the stringent revenue targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fall and Rise of Vehicle Imports

Prior to the ban, Sri Lanka witnessed annual new vehicle registrations exceeding 350,000, with motorcycles leading the pack, and cars following suit. The proposed relaxation of the ban is expected to trigger 10,000-15,000 new registrations for compact vehicles in the coming two years.

Impact on Diversified Financials

The decision carries significant implications for the Diversified Financials sector, as over half of the sector’s loan book is connected to the leasing business. A drop in interest rates and a spur in economic activity are projected to further stimulate leasing volumes. However, challenges such as the depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee and the introduction of new taxes could potentially hinder growth.

A Wait-and-Watch Scenario

Despite these discussions, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe has put forth that the government has not reached a final verdict on lifting the vehicle import ban. This decision underscores the government’s priority to maintain economic stability and safeguard the progress achieved so far. Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has indicated that once financial sector stabilization is accomplished, the next big focus will be on consolidation and that public funds will only be tapped as a last resort to meet the recapitalization requirements of the banking sector, thereby ensuring stability within the financial system.