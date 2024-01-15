en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SRA Probes into SSB Law after Failed ‘No Win No Fee’ Claims

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
SRA Probes into SSB Law after Failed ‘No Win No Fee’ Claims

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is currently embroiled in an investigation into SSB Law, a firm that has recently been pushed into administration. The investigation was triggered after a number of clients were left grappling with unexpected and substantial bills, as their ‘no win no fee’ compensation claims crumbled. The firm specialized in a range of cases including cavity wall insulation, medical negligence, personal injury, and data breaches.

SSB Law’s Collapse and the Unfortunate Aftermath

The collapse of SSB Law has resulted in the loss of 192 jobs. However, it’s the clients who are bearing the brunt of the firm’s downfall. Individuals such as Amjad Ahmed and Yusuf Patel found themselves slapped with hefty bills of £11,880 and £27,495 respectively. These costs arose after their cavity wall insulation claims were dismissed. Despite the firm’s promise that they would not have to pay if their claims were unsuccessful, the ‘after the event’ insurance did not extend to cover cases deemed to have no prospects of winning.

The SRA’s Stance and Possible Sanctions

According to a spokesperson for the SRA, the sanctions against solicitors at the firm could range from fines up to £25,000, to more severe punishments. For more significant misconduct, prosecution at the independent solicitors disciplinary tribunal is a possibility, with the potential for unlimited fines and disbarment from the roll. The SRA’s investigation into this matter is ongoing, and the repercussions for those found guilty of misconduct could be severe.

Organised Claims Farming: A Growing Concern

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) has flagged issues concerning ‘organised claims farming’. This practice involves companies encouraging individuals to make false or exaggerated claims. This not only leads to increased insurance costs, but also impacts consumer premiums. The case of SSB Law and their clients is a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls and risks associated with ‘no win no fee’ arrangements, and the implications they can have for both consumers and legal practitioners alike.

0
Business Law
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
In a move to provide superior and hassle-free emergency assistance for policyholders, Kotak General Insurance has announced a significant enhancement of its emergency roadside assistance services as part of its car insurance plans. This initiative is set to improve the overall customer experience, especially during those critical moments when roadside emergencies can cause a great
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
2 mins ago
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
2 mins ago
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values
BrandAlley Takes Over The Edit LDN Amid Expansion Into Resale Market
26 seconds ago
BrandAlley Takes Over The Edit LDN Amid Expansion Into Resale Market
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
28 seconds ago
Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government's Cargo Handling Target
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
2 mins ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
Latest Headlines
World News
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
13 seconds
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
33 seconds
Lizzi Collinge Accused of 'Indoctrinating' Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour's Mental Health Strategy
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
48 seconds
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
56 seconds
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
59 seconds
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
1 min
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
2 mins
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
2 mins
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
31 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app