SRA Probes into SSB Law after Failed ‘No Win No Fee’ Claims

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is currently embroiled in an investigation into SSB Law, a firm that has recently been pushed into administration. The investigation was triggered after a number of clients were left grappling with unexpected and substantial bills, as their ‘no win no fee’ compensation claims crumbled. The firm specialized in a range of cases including cavity wall insulation, medical negligence, personal injury, and data breaches.

SSB Law’s Collapse and the Unfortunate Aftermath

The collapse of SSB Law has resulted in the loss of 192 jobs. However, it’s the clients who are bearing the brunt of the firm’s downfall. Individuals such as Amjad Ahmed and Yusuf Patel found themselves slapped with hefty bills of £11,880 and £27,495 respectively. These costs arose after their cavity wall insulation claims were dismissed. Despite the firm’s promise that they would not have to pay if their claims were unsuccessful, the ‘after the event’ insurance did not extend to cover cases deemed to have no prospects of winning.

The SRA’s Stance and Possible Sanctions

According to a spokesperson for the SRA, the sanctions against solicitors at the firm could range from fines up to £25,000, to more severe punishments. For more significant misconduct, prosecution at the independent solicitors disciplinary tribunal is a possibility, with the potential for unlimited fines and disbarment from the roll. The SRA’s investigation into this matter is ongoing, and the repercussions for those found guilty of misconduct could be severe.

Organised Claims Farming: A Growing Concern

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) has flagged issues concerning ‘organised claims farming’. This practice involves companies encouraging individuals to make false or exaggerated claims. This not only leads to increased insurance costs, but also impacts consumer premiums. The case of SSB Law and their clients is a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls and risks associated with ‘no win no fee’ arrangements, and the implications they can have for both consumers and legal practitioners alike.