SR1 Billion Real Estate Fund to Transform Al Basateen District in Saudi Arabia

Al Basateen district in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah governorate is about to witness a significant transformation, thanks to a SR1 billion 266 million real estate fund. The fund, named Al Ahli Al Basateen Real Estate Fund, is a collaborative effort between SNB Capital Co, a leading Saudi asset manager, and Al Shegrey Investment Group.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Endeavor

SNB Capital CEO emphasized the importance of empowering and developing the real estate sector, which plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The fund aims to invest in and develop commercial projects in response to the burgeoning demand for workspace and commercial properties in the Kingdom's capital city.

Modern Designs Meet Cultural Heritage

Advertisment

The project promises an integration of modern designs with the cultural identity and architectural heritage of the Kingdom. Al Basateen Real Estate Co, the developer of the fund, will be working on two projects in Diriyah, covering office spaces and commercial rental spaces.

Masharee Company's Ambitious Plans

Meanwhile, Masharee Company, a prominent real estate development firm in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled its strategic plans for the next five years. The company aims to strengthen its market position, drive business growth, and improve project performance.

With a focus on sustainability, governance, and social responsibility, Masharee plans to construct one million square meters of office space, 500 thousand square meters of residential space, 200,000 square meters of commercial space, and five five-star hotels.

The company also intends to launch offerings worth SAR 12 billion, list three companies on the Saudi capital market, and establish seven real estate funds. The development of smart buildings is another key objective for Masharee to maintain its leading position within the private sector.