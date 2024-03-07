Square Enix's Outriders Faces Commercial Failure, No Royalties for People Can Fly

Earlier this week, a revelation shook the gaming industry as Square Enix decided to sell many of its western studios to Embracer Group, transferring high-profile properties like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex. Amidst these significant changes, Outriders, developed by People Can Fly, remains under Square Enix's umbrella, only to be highlighted as a commercial disappointment for not meeting sales expectations.

Unmet Expectations and Financial Shortcomings

People Can Fly released a statement confirming Outriders' poor commercial performance, noting that the game has yet to generate revenue exceeding its development, marketing, and distribution costs. Despite a promising start post-launch on April 1, 2021, the game has failed to recover the costs incurred by the publisher, resulting in no royalty payments to the developers for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The statement outlines the conditional royalty agreement, which remains unfulfilled due to insufficient net proceeds from the game's sales.

Future Uncertainties and Developer Concerns

The developers have expressed concerns over the future profitability of Outriders, indicating that there's no guarantee for the game to become profitable in future periods. People Can Fly has also hinted at the possibility of refusing to create new DLC and expansions, which might lead Square Enix to seek alternative developers for future content. This uncertainty comes amidst broader financial strategies by Square Enix, including the recent sale of its western studios, raising questions about the future of the Outriders property.

Implications for Square Enix and People Can Fly

As Square Enix reevaluates its portfolio and strategic direction, the situation with Outriders serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of game development and marketing in the competitive gaming industry. For People Can Fly, the lack of financial success and royalties from Outriders not only impacts their immediate financial health but also raises concerns about their future relationship with Square Enix and potential projects. This development underscores the volatile nature of the gaming market and the critical importance of strategic planning and execution in game development and distribution.