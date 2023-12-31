Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

On December 26, 2023, Square Enix communicated a bittersweet message to its mobile game players. The company announced the termination of its popular game, Dragon Quest Tact, slated for February 29, 2024. While the firm refrained from providing a specific explanation for the closure, they cited the decision as a challenging one.

A Farewell to Dragon Quest Tact

Launched on January 27, 2021, Dragon Quest Tact carved a niche in the hearts of mobile gamers with its tactical RPG style. Despite its captivating monster battles and strategic combat scenarios, the game’s storyline didn’t quite resonate with its audience. The decision to terminate the service was acknowledged as a tough call, unbacked by a clear reason.

Thanking the Players

The Dragon Quest Tact team expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the players for their unwavering support since the game’s inception. They acknowledged the commitment to deliver an excellent gaming experience daily but admitted that upholding the app experience to their standards had become increasingly challenging.

What’s Next for Players?

Following the announcement, Square Enix laid out an extensive schedule for the game’s final phase. The cessation of Gem sales, Metal Card sales, and Passport services aligns with the announcement date. Also, the automatic renewal of the Passport has been discontinued since December 25, 2023. Despite the impending closure, the team reassures that in-game events will continue to roll out until the service ends, encouraging players to use their remaining Gems and revel in the game’s final months.

While the game’s termination marks the end of an era, it also opens a new chapter for Square Enix to explore and craft more engaging and immersive gaming experiences for its audience.