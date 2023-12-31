en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Tact to End Service by February 2024

On December 26, 2023, Square Enix communicated a bittersweet message to its mobile game players. The company announced the termination of its popular game, Dragon Quest Tact, slated for February 29, 2024. While the firm refrained from providing a specific explanation for the closure, they cited the decision as a challenging one.

A Farewell to Dragon Quest Tact

Launched on January 27, 2021, Dragon Quest Tact carved a niche in the hearts of mobile gamers with its tactical RPG style. Despite its captivating monster battles and strategic combat scenarios, the game’s storyline didn’t quite resonate with its audience. The decision to terminate the service was acknowledged as a tough call, unbacked by a clear reason.

Thanking the Players

The Dragon Quest Tact team expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the players for their unwavering support since the game’s inception. They acknowledged the commitment to deliver an excellent gaming experience daily but admitted that upholding the app experience to their standards had become increasingly challenging.

What’s Next for Players?

Following the announcement, Square Enix laid out an extensive schedule for the game’s final phase. The cessation of Gem sales, Metal Card sales, and Passport services aligns with the announcement date. Also, the automatic renewal of the Passport has been discontinued since December 25, 2023. Despite the impending closure, the team reassures that in-game events will continue to roll out until the service ends, encouraging players to use their remaining Gems and revel in the game’s final months.

While the game’s termination marks the end of an era, it also opens a new chapter for Square Enix to explore and craft more engaging and immersive gaming experiences for its audience.

0
Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India's Stock Market in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Ireland's New Pension Reform: More Flexibility in Retirement Planning

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportu ...
@Business · 17 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportu ...
heart comment 0
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns
Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with ‘Party Leave’ Post on LinkedIn

By BNN Correspondents

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn
Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
11 seconds
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
43 seconds
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
5 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app