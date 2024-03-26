SQM vs. Tianqi: Tensions Rise Over Lithium Deal with Chile's Codelco

Amidst escalating global demand for lithium, a crucial element in electric vehicle batteries, tensions have flared between Chile's SQM, the world's No. 2 lithium producer, and its major shareholder, China's Tianqi Lithium Corp. The bone of contention? A strategic partnership between SQM and Chile's state copper producer Codelco, aimed at bolstering state influence in the lithium sector starting in 2025. This move has sparked concerns from Tianqi over transparency and the true intentions behind its involvement.

Strategic Alliances and Shareholder Concerns

At the heart of this dispute is an agreement reached in December, under which Codelco is set to acquire a controlling interest in a new joint venture with SQM. This venture is part of a broader government policy to increase state control over Chile's lucrative lithium industry. Tianqi, holding a significant 20% stake in SQM, voiced its apprehensions last week, particularly questioning the transparency of the ongoing negotiations. Further stirring the pot, Tianqi's CEO, Frank Ha, hinted at the possibility of seeking a separate contract to exploit lithium from Chile's Atacama salt flat, should the SQM-Codelco deal not materialize. This statement has led to SQM Board Chairman Gonzalo Guerrero questioning Tianqi's true motives and its commitment to SQM's interests.

Board Dynamics and Future Negotiations

The dispute has also seeped into SQM's boardroom dynamics, following the resignation of Xu Tieying, one of Tianqi's nominated directors. This has raised additional questions about Tianqi's long-term strategy and its influence on SQM's decision-making processes. With a crucial board meeting scheduled for April 25, the eyes of the industry are on SQM and Tianqi, as they navigate these choppy waters. Guerrero's rejection of Tianqi's proposal to subject the Codelco deal to a shareholder vote, fearing it could give Tianqi undue veto power, underscores the delicate balance of power within SQM.

Global Implications and Industry Watchers

The outcome of this dispute holds significant implications for the global lithium market. With electric vehicles at the forefront of the renewable energy transition, control over lithium resources is more strategic than ever. The SQM-Codelco partnership, if successful, could set a precedent for state involvement in natural resource sectors, potentially altering global supply dynamics. Conversely, if Tianqi manages to assert its interests, it could lead to a realignment of alliances and influence within the lithium industry. As the May 31 deadline to finalize the SQM-Codelco deal approaches, stakeholders worldwide are watching closely.