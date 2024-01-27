Spotify Criticizes Apple's New Compliance Plan as a 'Total Farce'

Spotify has openly criticized Apple's proposed measures to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), dubbing it a 'complete and total farce.' From March, under the DMA, developers will have the option to use alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of Apple's in-app payment system. This system presently levies up to 30% in commissions. However, Apple will demand a 'core technology fee' of 50 euro cents per user account annually, a term that has sparked controversy.

Spotify's Stance

Spotify alleges that under the new terms, it would still have to pay a 17% commission if it continues to offer its own in-app payment while remaining on the App Store. Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, has criticized Apple's new plan vehemently, accusing the tech giant of creating a 'total farce' under the disguise of compliance. Ek believes that Apple's new terms, including a 0.50 euro Core Technology Fee and a 17% commission, will result in developers paying the same or even more to Apple than under the previous rules. He expressed concern about increased customer acquisition costs and urged European Commissioners to reject Apple's actions.

Apple's Defense and EU's Warning

Apple has defended its stance, arguing that more than 99% of developers would pay the same or less under the new terms. The EU's industry chief, however, warned Apple that it faces severe action if its App Store changes do not meet the new regulations. These developments signify escalating tensions between Spotify and Apple in the digital market.

Apple's Service Outage

In a separate incident, Apple recently experienced a service outage affecting the App Store and other services, but it has since resolved the issue.