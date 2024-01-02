en English
SpaceX's Starlink: A Titan in Satellite Internet Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
SpaceX’s Starlink: A Titan in Satellite Internet Service

In an unprecedented surge of progress, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has catapulted to over 2 million active customers across all continents, covering more than 60 countries. A notable feat, achieved in a mere span of two years, the expansion has outpaced the growth of previous satellite service providers. The global market for consumer satellite services, inclusive of TV, radio, and broadband internet, held a value exceeding $92 billion in 2022. Starlink is not merely a player but a titan standing tall, poised to seize a substantial slice of this market.

Starlink’s Expanding Horizon

Originally targeting consumers, Starlink has extended its scope to include enterprise customers in the maritime and aviation sectors. Projections suggest that Starlink could contribute to up to 40% of SpaceX’s total business by the end of 2023, potentially churning over $3 billion in revenue. The service has garnered praise for its ability to provide internet connectivity in remote areas, disaster-stricken regions, and conflict zones. A testament to this was its role in the Russia-Ukraine war, where it was a vital lifeline in maintaining communications.

A Dual-Edged Sword

However, every coin has two sides, and Starlink is no exception. Criticism has arisen over Elon Musk’s perceived meddling in geopolitics. The scientific community has raised concerns about the potential for interference with astronomical observations due to the planned launch of tens of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.

The Case of Japan’s Military

Adding another feather to its cap, the Japanese military is currently testing Starlink’s service with plans to adopt the technology in the coming fiscal year. The Ministry of Defense in Japan already utilizes communication satellites in geostationary orbit. The incorporation of Starlink technology, a product of SpaceX, will introduce a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. This move reflects a global trend of building resilience against the risk of communication disruptions or satellite attacks in conflict scenarios. Starlink technology has been under testing by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces since March and is deployed in approximately 10 locations.

Starlink’s Future Prospects

Not resting on its laurels, SpaceX is contemplating an initial public offering for its rapidly growing Starlink satellite business, potentially as early as the end of 2024. The aim is to shift the satellite unit’s assets to a wholly owned subsidiary, which would eventually be spun off in the IPO. SpaceX anticipates Starlink contributing about $10 billion in overall sales next year, dwarfing its rocket launch business and accounting for two-thirds of the total. Having reached a cash flow breakeven point, Starlink has marked a significant turnaround after previously recording losses. With over 5,000 satellites orbiting Earth, SpaceX is committed to investing billions of dollars in building out the Starlink constellation. The aim is to connect remote areas or places affected by natural disasters or conflict, competing with rivals like Amazon.com Inc.’s nascent Project Kuiper.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

