en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Soyo Preps for New Year’s Eve as Innovative URL Shortening Service Emerges

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm EST
Soyo Preps for New Year’s Eve as Innovative URL Shortening Service Emerges

In the bustling city of Soyo, the spirit of New Year’s Eve is set to brighten the air with the recent granting of licenses to three event promoters. While this fuels the anticipation of a festive celebration, a parallel development in the digital world is equally noteworthy: a link analytics and URL shortening service offering a myriad of features.

Unveiling the Power of Short URLs

As part of the digital revolution, URL shortening services have emerged as valuable tools in the digital marketing arsenal. They not only enhance the aesthetics of long, clunky links but also facilitate easy sharing on social media platforms. Among these services, one stands out with its impressive features and zero-cost offering.

Shortest, Secure, and Serverless: The New URL Shortening Service

Built on serverless infrastructure hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this service promises a stellar 99.99% availability rate. It distinguishes itself from the crowd with its 14-character URLs, the shortest in the market. The simplicity of its REST API ensures easy integration with other applications.

Safety and Security at the Forefront

What sets this service apart is its emphasis on security. It employs HTTPS and Firewall measures to safeguard user data. Plus, it checks destination links for viruses, ensuring the safety of users. Furthermore, it allows for unlimited short link creation and click tracking — all free of charge.

As we step into the New Year, this service represents the evolution of digital tools, designed to optimize online experiences while prioritizing user safety. As the city of Soyo prepares to usher in the New Year, the digital world continues its relentless march towards innovation, convenience, and security.

0
Business Security
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mutual Funds Surge in 2023: A Comprehensive Review

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market Sees Surge in IPOs in 2023, Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Automobile Industry to Witness Boom in Two-Wheeler Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unique Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000: No Overnight Stays Allowed

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Turkey's Central Bank Sets Course for 2024: Building Up Foreign Curren ...
@Business · 10 mins
Turkey's Central Bank Sets Course for 2024: Building Up Foreign Curren ...
heart comment 0
Frugal Investment: The Key to Financial Stability, says Former MP Sensio Banda

By Saboor Bayat

Frugal Investment: The Key to Financial Stability, says Former MP Sensio Banda
WSJ’s Year-End Roundup: News Quizzes, Inspiring Octogenarians, and Economic Trends

By Shivani Chauhan

WSJ’s Year-End Roundup: News Quizzes, Inspiring Octogenarians, and Economic Trends
Public Access to Phoenix Mall of Asia Temporarily Restricted by Bengaluru Police

By Rafia Tasleem

Public Access to Phoenix Mall of Asia Temporarily Restricted by Bengaluru Police
PM Modi Inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station in Ayodhya

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Inaugurates Maharshi Valmiki Airport and Redeveloped Railway Station in Ayodhya
Latest Headlines
World News
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Public Funding for Political Parties
16 seconds
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Public Funding for Political Parties
Zambian Political Figure Mwenya Musenge Criticizes UPND Government Amidst Rising Poverty
3 mins
Zambian Political Figure Mwenya Musenge Criticizes UPND Government Amidst Rising Poverty
Bomb Scare, Body Discoveries, and Infrastructure Developments: A Comprehensive Look at Uganda's Recent Events
3 mins
Bomb Scare, Body Discoveries, and Infrastructure Developments: A Comprehensive Look at Uganda's Recent Events
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India
5 mins
Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India
Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks
6 mins
Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
11 mins
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
12 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
13 mins
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app