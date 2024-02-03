Sow Plated Sets Expansion Course with 'Sow to Go' Amidst Pandemic Recovery

Sow Plated, the Upper Arlington-based restaurant that made its debut in 2019, is charting a new trajectory in the gastronomic landscape of Columbus, Ohio. Weathering the storm of the pandemic, it has emerged with plans to expand its reach with the introduction of new 'Sow to Go' extensions. With the twin pillars of innovation and resilience at its core, this expansion is a testament to the restaurant's ability to adapt and flourish in challenging times.

A Leap towards Expansion

The 'Sow to Go' expansion will unfurl across two new locations—a 1,200-square-foot space at Gravity and a compact spot at GreenHouse in the Short North. Both locations are part of the Kaufman Development projects and represent the brand's strategic growth. Spearheaded by founders John and Sunny Fahlgren, the brand's expansion mirrors a commitment to improve mental health through nutrition. The Fahlgrens, alongside new equity partner Louis Hatzipetrakos, have redefined the original Sow Plated restaurant by restoring regular operating hours, broadening the menu, and introducing a happy hour with enticing specials.

The Sow Plated Commitment

Sow Plated's commitment to providing healthy, convenient, and allergen-free food options is at the heart of its operation. The menu is meticulously crafted around 12 key nutrients, catering to a rising demand for nutritionally balanced meals. The new 'Sow to Go' outlets will feature a selection of Sow Plated's well-loved dishes in a fast-casual format. Complementing this will be a full coffee program and an array of refreshing smoothies.

Strategic Business Model

The expansion is not merely a geographical one; it is also a strategic move to test new concepts for the brand and enhance the efficiency of the Upper Arlington location. The latter will serve as a commissary kitchen for the new satellite locations, thereby improving the business's economics and widening their delivery and carryout reach. The new 'Sow to Go' locations, with their focus on delivery and carryout, are set to redefine the dining experience, offering a seamless blend of health, convenience, and taste.