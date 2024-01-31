Sovereign Metals Uncovers Major Extension to Rutile and Graphite Mineralisation at Kasiya Project in Malawi

Sovereign Metals Ltd has announced the groundbreaking discovery of an 8-kilometre-long extension to rutile and graphite mineralisation at the remarkable Kasiya Project in Malawi. The development was unearthed through regional reconnaissance drilling in areas beyond the existing JORC (2012) compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE) area.

Significant Findings Indicate Rich Mineralisation

The newly identified zones, which range in width from 400 metres to a substantial 2 kilometres, remain open for continued exploration both along their strike and depth. Preliminary hand-auger drilling results have revealed noteworthy results, including a 14-metre deep deposit with 1.03% rutile content right from the surface, along with other significant concentrations of rutile and graphite.

Kasiya Project: A Global Leader in Rutile and Graphite Deposits

With this extension, the Kasiya deposit's strike length now stretches beyond an astounding 37 kilometres, as confirmed by Sovereign Metal's Managing Director, Frank Eagar. The deposit now holds the distinction of being the largest natural rutile deposit worldwide and stands second in terms of flake graphite deposits. The current MRE reports an impressive 1.8 billion tonnes at 1.0% rutile and 1.4% graphite.

A Future Powerhouse in Rutile and Graphite Production

Reflecting the deposit's potential, Sovereign Metals released a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in late 2023, projecting the Kasiya Project as the leading rutile producer globally and a significant player in natural graphite production. The report estimates a robust 25-year mine life for the project.

The project's financial prospects appear bright, with a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.6 billion and an IRR of 28%. These figures suggest the potential for generating over US$16 billion in revenue, with an average annual EBITDA of US$415 million.

Currently, Sovereign is working on an optimisation study in conjunction with strategic investor Rio Tinto. They are also coordinating with Malawi's Interministerial Committee to secure the necessary permits to advance the project towards realization.