Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Agreement with Flight Attendants Union

Southwest Airlines has announced a tentative agreement on a new contract with its union flight attendants, marking progress in negotiations that had previously stalled.

The deal, which covers approximately 20,000 attendants, was reached after the attendants rejected a previous offer in December. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed as of Wednesday.

Union Ratification Process

The agreement reached between Southwest Airlines and the Transport Workers Union will now undergo a ratification vote by the flight attendants. This crucial step will determine whether the proposed contract meets the approval of the union members. Southwest's vice president of labor relations, Adam Carlisle, expressed satisfaction at the opportunity for attendants to vote on the new agreement, emphasizing their role in safety and passenger service.

Disparities in Pay Raises

While pilots at major U.S. carriers have secured significant pay raises, flight attendants have lagged behind in reaching similar agreements. Despite pilots at airlines like American, Delta, United, and Southwest approving contracts that include substantial pay increases, flight attendants have faced challenges in negotiating comparable terms. This disparity highlights ongoing differences in bargaining power and priorities within the aviation industry.

Industry Context and Revenue Records

The negotiations between Southwest Airlines and its flight attendants come against the backdrop of record-breaking quarterly revenue for major airlines. As the travel industry continues to rebound from the impact of the pandemic, both airlines and labor unions are navigating complex dynamics in addressing employee compensation and working conditions.