Southern Homes & Gardens: A Legacy of Growth and Transition

After 45 years of cultivating beauty and nurturing growth, Southern Homes & Gardens, a cherished Montgomery institution, is set to close its doors at the end of March. The beloved nursery and greenhouse business will pass its legacy onto Christchurch Anglican, who will acquire the property for an expanded campus.

A Legacy of Green Thumbs and Growing Dreams

Established in 1979 on Wetumpka Highway, Southern Homes & Gardens was the brainchild of a family passionate about plants and community. Over the years, the business flourished, eventually moving to its current location on Vaughn Road in 2005. Its verdant aisles have long been the go-to destination for Montgomery residents seeking to spruce up their homes and gardens.

A New Chapter for a Treasured Space

As Southern Homes & Gardens prepares to bid farewell, Christchurch Anglican steps forward with ambitious plans to transform the property into a vibrant hub for children and families. The church intends to develop a new Children and Youth Campus, complete with an expanded preschool program. This initiative reflects the church's commitment to nurturing the growth and development of future generations, much like the family-owned business it will succeed.

From Seeds to New Horizons

Though the store will close, the Southern Homes & Gardens family legacy is far from over. The family's other retail businesses, Capitol's Rosemont Gardens and Caffco Floral Outlet, will continue to thrive. Meanwhile, Southern Homes & Gardens will shift its focus to manufacturing in Asia, wholesale live plants, and real estate. This strategic pivot allows the family to continue cultivating their passion for horticulture while exploring new opportunities.

As the end of March approaches, patrons of Southern Homes & Gardens are encouraged to visit the store one last time, basking in the beauty and warmth that has defined the business for nearly half a century. While the store's closure marks the end of an era, the seeds sown by the Southern Homes & Gardens family will continue to bloom in the hearts of the Montgomery community and beyond.

