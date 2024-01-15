Southern Hemisphere Mining Announces Promising Early Results from Llahuin Project

Early results from extension drilling at the Llahuin copper-gold-molybdenum project in Chile, managed by Southern Hemisphere Mining, have brought promising news to the mining industry. The initial findings reveal a significant intercept of 156 meters at a grade of 0.51% copper equivalent. This intercept from the surface includes sections of 82 meters at 0.67% and 26 meters at 0.75% copper equivalent.

Additional Notable Findings

Further noteworthy discoveries include a 136-meter intercept at 0.47% copper equivalent and an 18-meter intercept at 0.46% copper equivalent. Both of these contribute to the potential for westward and depth extensions of mineralization at the Cerro deposit. These results are part of a 17-hole drilling program aimed at expanding the known mineralized trend, which currently spans over 3.7 kilometers.

New Direction in Drilling

The company has revised its understanding of the Llahuin system and adjusted the orientation of drilling based on detailed structural mapping and surface sampling. Management is confident that the new direction of drilling confirms that mineralization remains open to the west and southwest. This intersects more high-grade vein swarms compared to historical drilling, enhancing the prospects for open-pit mining at the site.

Current JORC Compliant Resource Estimate

The current JORC compliant resource estimate for the Llahuin project includes measured and indicated resources of 149 million tonnes at a copper equivalent grade of 0.41%. Moreover, it includes an additional inferred resource of 20 million tonnes at a copper equivalent grade of 0.36%. The results from the remaining 14 drill holes in the campaign are pending and will influence the company’s future exploration priorities.