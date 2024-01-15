en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Southeast Asia’s 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Southeast Asia’s 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers

As the clock ticks towards the Lunar New Year and Ramadan festivities, Southeast Asia is abuzz with anticipation. Reflecting on the 2023 holiday shopping season, it’s clear that marketers have valuable insights to leverage for the upcoming 2024 festive season. A standout trend is the confirmed resilience of consumer spending, with 90% and 82% of Southeast Asian shoppers stating they would increase or maintain their online and offline shopping budgets respectively.

Hybrid Shopping: The New Normal

The data spotlighted the significance of a hybrid shopping approach, underscoring the importance for brands to offer consistent experiences across both online and offline channels. With Southeast Asians spending more time on their phones than most regions globally, mobile was at the heart of shopping activities, especially during evening peak times. The implications are clear: brands that prioritize a mobile-first strategy are likely to emerge victorious.

Timely, Targeted Experiences Drive Engagement

Creating timely and targeted campaigns around major sales events proved crucial in not only attracting consumers but also driving sales. Captivating consumers with memorable experiences is key, as demonstrated by two Indonesian case studies. Wall’s ice cream leveraged location targeting to engage families during Ramadan, while Indofood Freiss used a mobile campaign showcasing spill-proof packaging to boost awareness and sales.

Technology and Timing: A Winning Combination

The success stories highlighted the importance of understanding consumer sentiment, engaging consumers at every mobile touchpoint, and utilizing technology and timing to create impactful brand experiences. These insights serve as a roadmap for marketers, pointing towards the need for personalized experiences and the effective use of technology.

As brands gear up for the 2024 festive season in Southeast Asia, the lessons from the past year will undoubtedly shape their strategies, driving innovation and growth in an ever-evolving retail landscape.

0
Asia Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
6 mins ago
Asia-Pacific Leads in Digital Assets Adoption, Forecasts Circle
The Asia-Pacific region is making significant strides in the adoption of digital assets, a trend highlighted in a recent report by Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin. Published online today, the report casts a spotlight on the region’s increasingly prominent role in the global technology arena. Adoption Driven by Tech-Savvy Youth Key to the
Asia-Pacific Leads in Digital Assets Adoption, Forecasts Circle
Global Nanochemicals Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028
42 mins ago
Global Nanochemicals Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028
CBRN Defense Market Projected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2028: MarketsandMarkets Report
52 mins ago
CBRN Defense Market Projected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2028: MarketsandMarkets Report
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
30 mins ago
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
41 mins ago
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series
12th Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace: A Testament to Lord Buddha's Teachings
41 mins ago
12th Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace: A Testament to Lord Buddha's Teachings
Latest Headlines
World News
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
9 seconds
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
31 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
35 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
40 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
50 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
51 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
51 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
52 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
1 min
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
52 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app