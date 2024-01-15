Southeast Asia’s 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers

As the clock ticks towards the Lunar New Year and Ramadan festivities, Southeast Asia is abuzz with anticipation. Reflecting on the 2023 holiday shopping season, it’s clear that marketers have valuable insights to leverage for the upcoming 2024 festive season. A standout trend is the confirmed resilience of consumer spending, with 90% and 82% of Southeast Asian shoppers stating they would increase or maintain their online and offline shopping budgets respectively.

Hybrid Shopping: The New Normal

The data spotlighted the significance of a hybrid shopping approach, underscoring the importance for brands to offer consistent experiences across both online and offline channels. With Southeast Asians spending more time on their phones than most regions globally, mobile was at the heart of shopping activities, especially during evening peak times. The implications are clear: brands that prioritize a mobile-first strategy are likely to emerge victorious.

Timely, Targeted Experiences Drive Engagement

Creating timely and targeted campaigns around major sales events proved crucial in not only attracting consumers but also driving sales. Captivating consumers with memorable experiences is key, as demonstrated by two Indonesian case studies. Wall’s ice cream leveraged location targeting to engage families during Ramadan, while Indofood Freiss used a mobile campaign showcasing spill-proof packaging to boost awareness and sales.

Technology and Timing: A Winning Combination

The success stories highlighted the importance of understanding consumer sentiment, engaging consumers at every mobile touchpoint, and utilizing technology and timing to create impactful brand experiences. These insights serve as a roadmap for marketers, pointing towards the need for personalized experiences and the effective use of technology.

As brands gear up for the 2024 festive season in Southeast Asia, the lessons from the past year will undoubtedly shape their strategies, driving innovation and growth in an ever-evolving retail landscape.