South Sudan Partners with Ugandan Firm to Implement Electronic Cargo Tracking

In a significant move to curb smuggling and fraudulent activities, the South Sudan National Revenue Authority (SSRA) has enlisted the expertise of a Ugandan company, Infasco. The collaboration aims to implement an electronic cargo tracking system across commercial vehicles entering the nation. This initiative marks a direct response to the pressing issues of cargo diversion and the circulation of fraudulent documentation.

Partnership to Boost Non-Oil Revenue Collection

Africano Mande, the Commissioner-General of SSRA, announced this strategic partnership following a discussion with his Ugandan counterpart. The conversation, which culminated in an agreement signing in Kampala, revolved around measures to enhance non-oil revenue collection. Mande noted that the adoption of electronic systems has already resulted in a noticeable uptick in customs revenue collection.

Aligning with Presidential Directives

The initiative is in line with President Kiir's directive to leverage Infasco's services within a pre-existing legal framework. This move underlines the government's commitment to adopting modern technology to streamline its operations and ensure transparency in its dealings.

Crackdown on Smuggled Goods

In a related development, the South Sudan Bureau of Standards recently apprehended 17 trucks carrying smuggled goods at Nimule town and the Nesitu checkpoint. This operation is part of a broader crackdown following a bilateral agreement with Uganda to combat the influx of substandard goods. The crackdown has shed light on the rampant issue of goods being illicitly transported without undergoing proper inspections. Dr. Kuorwel Kuai Kuorwel, the chairperson of the Bureau, highlighted this discovery.