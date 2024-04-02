South Korean Shipyards Lead Global Orders in Q1 2024, Surpassing Chinese Rivals

SEOUL, April 3, 2024 - South Korea's shipbuilding industry has clinched the top spot in global new orders for the first quarter of 2024, surpassing its Chinese competitors. According to Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy data analyzed by Clarkson Research Service, South Korean shipyards secured US$13.6 billion in new orders, representing a 41.4 percent increase year-on-year and accounting for 45.5 percent of the annual $29.9 billion orders in 2023.

Commanding the Global Shipbuilding Market

South Korean shipbuilders have demonstrated remarkable performance, outdoing Chinese shipyards which secured $12.6 billion in orders over the same period. This achievement marks South Korea's return to the forefront of global shipbuilding since the last quarter of 2021, capturing 44.7 percent of the total global orders in Q1 2024. The country's strategic focus on eco-friendly and premium vessels, addressing the global shift towards carbon neutrality and digital transformation, has been pivotal in securing orders for all global liquefied natural gas carriers and ammonia ships.

Technological Innovation and Market Expansion

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has highlighted its intent to unveil a comprehensive roadmap in the first half of 2024. This plan aims to further enhance the technological prowess of local shipyards, ensuring sustained growth and competitiveness on the global stage. This initiative follows closely on the heels of Hanwha Group's acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, showcasing South Korea's aggressive expansion and consolidation efforts within the shipbuilding industry.

Future Implications and Industry Outlook

The ascendance of South Korean shipyards in the global order rankings not only underscores the nation's innovative capabilities but also its strategic foresight in navigating the evolving demands of the maritime industry. This leadership position is expected to bolster South Korea's economy and reinforce its status as a global powerhouse in shipbuilding, setting the stage for continued dominance and innovation in the years to come.