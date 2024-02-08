South Carolina's Commercial Real Estate Market Thrives: Notable Deals and Growth

In a series of landmark deals, NAI Columbia's Tom Milliken, Tombo Milliken, and Nelson Weston have redefined South Carolina's commercial real estate landscape. The trio successfully brokered the sale of approximately 19.82 acres of land in Hopkins, South Carolina, for a modest $110,000, and around 5.84 acres in Eastover, South Carolina, for a steeper $350,000.

The Reimagining of South Carolina's Commercial Real Estate

Their portfolio of transactions doesn't end there. Milliken, Milliken, and Weston also oversaw the sale of a staggering 262 acres of land in Blythewood, South Carolina, for an impressive $2,000,000. These deals, while diverse in their scope and location, all share a common thread: they underscore the growing demand for commercial real estate in the Palmetto State.

Meanwhile, Glenfield Capital's 1441 Main, managed by Colliers, has been making waves of its own. The firm recently announced that it has secured new leases, renewals, and expansions totaling over 140,000 square feet, including the headquarters for Receivable Solutions and Capital Waste Services, as well as offices for the City Center Partnership.

A Flurry of Activity: Leases, Renewals, and Expansions

In a testament to the resilience of South Carolina's commercial real estate market, these transactions demonstrate that businesses are not only surviving but thriving in the current economic climate. The total square footage leased, renewed, or expanded is a clear indication of the market's robust health.

Cypress Commercial & Investment Real Estate, too, reported its year-end results for 2023, boasting 29 real estate transactions representing over $29 million. These transactions included the sale of numerous income properties, such as Bojangles, Dollar Generals, and Firehouse Subs, and the negotiation of a lease for RSi to the top floor of 1441 Main Street.

Cypress Commercial & Investment Real Estate: A Year of Success

Their achievements are a clear reflection of the firm's expertise and commitment to its clients. The sale of income properties and the negotiation of leases are no small feats, and they demonstrate Cypress Commercial & Investment Real Estate's ability to navigate the complexities of the commercial real estate market.

Colliers South Carolina also disclosed various commercial real estate transactions for Q4 of 2023, involving office leases to entities like the City of Columbia, industrial space subleases to companies such as DSV Logistics LLC, and sales of retail and office spaces to various buyers.

Significant transactions include the lease of 161,371 square feet to the City of Columbia and the sublease of 126,000 square feet to DSV Logistics LLC. Multiple other leases and sales were mentioned, including those involving Propel Insurance, Iflo Inc., Richland County School District Two, and FDIC.

The report also highlighted land sales and purchases in Hopkins, Batesburg, Lexington, West Columbia, and other locations. These transactions are a testament to the diversity and dynamism of South Carolina's commercial real estate market.

As we move further into 2024, the commercial real estate market in South Carolina shows no signs of slowing down. With the continued efforts of industry leaders like NAI Columbia, Glenfield Capital, Cypress Commercial & Investment Real Estate, and Colliers South Carolina, the state's commercial real estate landscape is poised for even more growth and transformation.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for South Carolina's Commercial Real Estate

In the ever-evolving world of commercial real estate, South Carolina stands as a beacon of resilience and growth. As businesses continue to expand and thrive, the demand for commercial properties will only increase. With its rich history, diverse culture, and thriving economy, South Carolina is more than just a market to watch—it's a market to invest in.

As the dust settles on these monumental deals, one thing is clear: South Carolina's commercial real estate market is not just surviving—it's thriving. And with the continued efforts of industry leaders like NAI Columbia, Glenfield Capital, Cypress Commercial & Investment Real Estate, and Colliers South Carolina, there's no telling what the future holds for this vibrant and dynamic market.