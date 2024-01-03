en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

South Africa Announces Major Reduction in Fuel Prices

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
South Africa Announces Major Reduction in Fuel Prices

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has declared a significant reduction in fuel prices, which will be effective from midnight. The revised pricing reflects a decrease of 62 cents per liter for 93-unleaded petrol and a reduction of 76 cents per liter for 95-unleaded petrol. Additionally, diesel prices will drop by R1.26 per liter for 0.005% sulphur and R1.18 per liter for 0.05% sulphur. Illuminating paraffin will see a decrease of R1.24 per liter.

Factors Driving Price Adjustment

Several elements have influenced these adjustments, including a decrease in the average price of Brent Crude oil from $82.62 to $77.35. There has also been a decline in the average international product prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin. A slight depreciation of the rand against the dollar, along with various levies and price differentials, have also contributed to the price reduction.

Automobile Association’s Perspective

Despite these reductions, the Automobile Association of South Africa warns that petrol prices will still exceed those of January 2023. The Association has urged for a transparent review of the fuel pricing structure to find a sustainable solution for managing the escalating fuel costs. The organization cautions that it is too early to determine if the trend of lower prices will persist.

The Implication for Motorists

South African motorists will welcome this news as it will bring some relief from high fuel prices. However, the government’s pricing structure remains a point of concern, and the need for a sustainable solution is increasingly evident. As we step into the new year, it remains to be seen how these price reductions will impact the overall economy and if further measures will be implemented to manage rising fuel costs.

0
Africa Business Energy
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's National Parks Undergo Enhancements to Boost Tourism Amid Rising Entry Fees

By Mazhar Abbas

Sokoto State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Enhanced Healthcare Services

By Salman Khan

Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Sub-Saharan Africa Marks 15th Year as World's Costliest Remittance Region

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Afreximbank Pledges Support for Enugu State's Development and Investme ...
@Africa · 7 mins
Afreximbank Pledges Support for Enugu State's Development and Investme ...
heart comment 0
Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure

By Salman Khan

Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Nigeria’s NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

By BNN Correspondents

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
13 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
27 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
29 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
34 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
43 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
46 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
49 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
54 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
57 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
49 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app