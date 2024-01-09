Sonus faber Unveils $750,000 Suprema Loudspeaker System at CES 2024

In a grand celebration of its 40th anniversary, Sonus faber introduced its opulent Suprema loudspeaker system at CES 2024. Carrying a hefty price tag of $750,000, the Suprema system redefines luxury and audio excellence, presenting a design that seamlessly blends carbon fiber, wood, solid aluminum, and a front panel furnished with genuine Italian leather from the luxury furniture brand Poltrona Frau.

Unveiling Suprema: A Symphony of Luxury and Audio Excellence

The Suprema system is more than a mere loudspeaker; it is an embodiment of four decades of Sonus faber’s dedication to delivering high-quality audio experiences. The system is a harmonious assembly of two main columns, two subwoofers, and an electronic crossover, all meticulously designed and integrated to ensure superior sound quality.

Each main column is armed with eight front-firing speakers, two back-firing speakers, new midrange drivers, and silk dome tweeters. These elements work in unison to uphold Sonus faber’s signature natural sound.

Delving Deeper into the Suprema System

The subwoofers of the Suprema system are nothing short of impressive. Outfitted with carbon fiber membranes and a neodymium magnet motor system, these subwoofers are engineered to deliver clear frequency responses reaching down to 16Hz.

The design of the Suprema system pays homage to Sonus faber’s characteristic lute-shaped columns and elliptical profile subwoofers. The inclusion of materials such as carbon fiber, wood, and leather not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also contributes to the system’s overall sound performance.

The Suprema system also boasts a separate subwoofer system for low-range response optimization and analog stage cutting and control circuits, enhancing the quality of sound.

A More Affordable Suprema Variant

For those desiring the Sonus faber Suprema experience but seeking a slightly less expensive option, a single subwoofer variant is available for $680,000. This variant, while more affordable, embodies the same commitment to aesthetics, luxury, and audio excellence as the Suprema loudspeaker system.

The Suprema system, in all its grandeur, is now available for order worldwide, marking a significant milestone in Sonus faber’s illustrious journey of sound innovation.