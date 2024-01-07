Sonovia’s Ultrasound Indigo Dyeing Technology Revolutionizes Jeans Industry

In a groundbreaking development poised to revolutionize the global indigo dye market, Israeli company Sonovia has created an innovative ultrasonic indigo dyeing technology, D(y)ENIM. This cutting-edge method, which significantly reduces water usage, chemical waste, and energy expenditure, comes in response to environmental concerns surrounding traditional dyeing processes consuming vast amounts of water and employing polluting chemicals.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Dyeing

The new technology, free from polluting chemicals, offers a fresh, eco-friendly approach to indigo dyeing, a process pivotal to the jeans industry. The global indigo dye market, estimated to be worth $1.5 billion annually, has been grappling with environmental challenges. The arrival of D(y)ENIM marks a significant stride towards overcoming these issues, eliminating the need for hydrosulfites and drastically cutting down on water and chemical waste.

Adoption by European Denim Manufacturers

Already garnering attention on the international stage, D(y)ENIM has been integrated into the production lines of two European denim manufacturers, Kering in France and PureDenim in Italy. These early adoptions underscore the technology’s potential to usher in a new era of sustainable denim production.

Sonovia Partners with Avco

To further drive the production and global adoption of its eco-friendly indigo dye, Sonovia has forged a partnership with Avco, an Israeli industrial chemicals firm. This collaboration is geared towards manufacturing the dye at an industrial scale and marketing it worldwide. The partnership’s success is contingent upon meeting several criteria, including producing a minimum of one ton of the dye per week, confirming sales of 80 tons, and a mutual agreement between the two entities.

Both Sonovia and Avco are optimistic about the collaboration’s potential impact on the textile industry’s sustainability transformation. They underscore their commitment to ecofriendly practices and a cleaner future, setting a benchmark for the rest of the industry to follow.