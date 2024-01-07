en English
Business

Sonovia’s Ultrasound Indigo Dyeing Technology Revolutionizes Jeans Industry

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Sonovia’s Ultrasound Indigo Dyeing Technology Revolutionizes Jeans Industry

In a groundbreaking development poised to revolutionize the global indigo dye market, Israeli company Sonovia has created an innovative ultrasonic indigo dyeing technology, D(y)ENIM. This cutting-edge method, which significantly reduces water usage, chemical waste, and energy expenditure, comes in response to environmental concerns surrounding traditional dyeing processes consuming vast amounts of water and employing polluting chemicals.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Dyeing

The new technology, free from polluting chemicals, offers a fresh, eco-friendly approach to indigo dyeing, a process pivotal to the jeans industry. The global indigo dye market, estimated to be worth $1.5 billion annually, has been grappling with environmental challenges. The arrival of D(y)ENIM marks a significant stride towards overcoming these issues, eliminating the need for hydrosulfites and drastically cutting down on water and chemical waste.

Adoption by European Denim Manufacturers

Already garnering attention on the international stage, D(y)ENIM has been integrated into the production lines of two European denim manufacturers, Kering in France and PureDenim in Italy. These early adoptions underscore the technology’s potential to usher in a new era of sustainable denim production.

Sonovia Partners with Avco

To further drive the production and global adoption of its eco-friendly indigo dye, Sonovia has forged a partnership with Avco, an Israeli industrial chemicals firm. This collaboration is geared towards manufacturing the dye at an industrial scale and marketing it worldwide. The partnership’s success is contingent upon meeting several criteria, including producing a minimum of one ton of the dye per week, confirming sales of 80 tons, and a mutual agreement between the two entities.

Both Sonovia and Avco are optimistic about the collaboration’s potential impact on the textile industry’s sustainability transformation. They underscore their commitment to ecofriendly practices and a cleaner future, setting a benchmark for the rest of the industry to follow.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

