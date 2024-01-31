Sonny's Restaurant Demolished: An End of an Era in Waterloo Region

At the heart of Waterloo Region, where the aroma of grilling burgers and the sizzle of frying fish used to mingle with the hum of local chatter, now stands an empty lot. Sonny's Restaurant, a culinary mainstay since 1965, was razed to the ground on January 29, 2024, marking a poignant finale for a beloved local landmark. The Weber Street eatery, celebrated for its succulent burgers, tangy pickle spears, and crisp fish and chips, has bid a silent adieu.

A Sale and A Farewell

Despite its bustling trade, Sonny's was listed for sale in May 2022, with a price tag nearing $3 million. The previous owner, Paul Noussis, sought a well-deserved retirement but harboured hopes of the diner's continuity. The restaurant, generating substantial profits and contributing $72,000/year in net rent, was an attractive investment. However, the change of hands brought about an unexpected closure. Conestoga College acquired the property in August 2022, triggering the restaurant's final service and introducing a new chapter for the Weber Street site.

A Campus Expansion and An Undisclosed Price

Adjacent to their Waterloo campus, the property is part of Conestoga College's expansion blueprint. Although the selling price remains a closely guarded secret, the college plans to unveil detailed expansion plans in the coming weeks. The transformation of the former culinary hotspot into a thriving educational hub is yet another symbol of the city's dynamic evolution.

The Community Remembers

For locals like Luis Cruz and Jay Taylor, the demolition of Sonny's isn't just about a restaurant's end, but a farewell to an institution interwoven with personal memories and community camaraderie. Digital artist Trevor Martin, whose 2023 book 'Art of Nostalgia' encapsulates the essence of local landmarks, immortalised Sonny's in his collection, further cementing its place in Waterloo's cultural fabric. The loss of Sonny's is indeed deeply felt, but it is also a testament to the city's continuous growth and inevitable change.