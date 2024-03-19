Soneva Founder Sonu Shivdasani Advocates for True Hotel Sustainability, Highlights Key Indicators

In an enlightening conversation with CNBC Travel, Sonu Shivdasani, the visionary behind Soneva and Six Senses hotel chains, shares a simple yet effective criterion for assessing the sustainability of hotels. Shivdasani, a pioneer in luxury eco-tourism, emphasizes the absence of branded water bottles and plastic toiletry containers as primary indicators of a hotel's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Eliminating Single-Use Plastics

Shivdasani points out the unnecessary use of branded bottled water when many regions boast high-quality tap water that can be further purified. He argues this not only reduces plastic waste but presents a healthier option avoiding potential contaminants from plastic. Transitioning to bulk toiletries and refilling reusable containers, according to Shivdasani, are basic steps towards minimizing plastic pollution and embodying genuine sustainability in the hospitality industry.

Leading by Example

Under Shivdasani's leadership, Soneva resorts have set a high bar for sustainability, incorporating on-site organic produce, solar energy, and an impressive 93% waste recycling rate. These practices not only underscore Soneva's environmental commitment but also highlight the economic benefits of sustainable operations, challenging the notion that green initiatives are cost-prohibitive. Shivdasani's approach demonstrates a successful model where luxury and ecology harmoniously coexist, offering insights for the broader hospitality sector.

Future of Sustainable Tourism

As the demand for eco-friendly travel options grows, Shivdasani advocates for industry-wide changes that do not compromise profitability. With travelers increasingly willing to pay a premium for sustainable experiences, there's a clear path forward for hotels to adopt greener practices. Shivdasani's innovative environmental levy, aimed at offsetting carbon emissions, exemplifies proactive measures that can significantly impact global sustainability efforts. His leadership not only illuminates the path for the hotel industry but also for global tourism to embrace a more sustainable, responsible future.